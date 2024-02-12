2 foreign men to face 10,000 fine for riding e-unicycles in Chiang Mai (video)

Thai motorists demanded police take action against two foreign men riding electric unicycles, or e-unicycles, on a crowded road in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

The video of two foreign men riding the e-unicycles in Chiang Mai was shared on February 10 by a Facebook, Guru Guroo Chiang Mai. The caption read…

“Very dangerous! E-unicycles on Ring Road 2 near Payap University. Spot them at 12pm.”

The two foreign men were seen riding the e-wheels in the right lane of the road. Their practice is considered dangerous and illegal because the right lane is reserved for vehicles travelling at high speed. Furthermore, this type of vehicle is not allowed on Thai roads.

The Facebook page added that many motorists honked their horns to warn the two foreigners to move to the left lane or a footpath but the men ignored them. Thai netizens commented on the video asking the police to take action.

“Police must take this case seriously because other motorists will be in trouble if something happens to them.”

“Riding a motorcycle in the right lane is very dangerous, and this is even smaller and slower than the motorcycle. You should not use the excuse that you do not know the law. It is also illegal to drive this vehicle on Thai roads.”

“No signs for other motorists. No brake lights, no turn light, nothing. It is also not fast enough for the road.”

“I do not even dare to drive in the left lane on this road. Vehicles on this road go very fast. Why do they dare?”

10,000 baht fines

A Thai man commented on the video, saying that the two foreigners were his friends, adding they had no intention of riding the electric unicycles in the right lane.

“I would like to apologise on behalf of my foreign friends. They said they wanted to make a U-turn but missed it, so they had to stay in the right lane and look for another U-turn. These two foreigners always obeyed the traffic rules.”

The traffic officer from the Chiang Mai Provincial Police, Jane Sopha, told Channel 7 that officers were alerted to the issue and are now investigating the case. Officers said they would summon the two foreigners for violating the Vehicle Act by using unregistered vehicles on the public roads. This charge results in a fine of up to 10,000 baht.

Follow us on :











