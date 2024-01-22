2 armed robbers remain at large after stealing 1.2 million baht gold in Surat Thani (video)

Photo via Facebook/ หม่อนไหม สุราษฎร์ อัพเดท

Two armed robbers remain at large after stealing gold bracelets worth at least 1.2 million baht from a gold shop in a Lotus’s supermarket on Number 41 Road in the Chaiya district of the southern province of Surat Thani.

Chaiya Police Station officers were alerted to the gold robbery at the Yaowarat Krungthep gold shop in the Lotus’s at around 7pm on Saturday, January 20, and rushed to investigate the scene. The frightened shop workers told police that the thieves stole two trays of gold bracelets weighing at least 515 grammes, worth at about1.2 million baht.

Officers checked the CCTV camera and spotted two robbers dressed in all black. The first man covered his head with a hooded sweatshirt and another man was wearing a face mask and a cap to hide his identity. The first robber, with a gun in his hand, leapt over the shop counter to grab the bracelets.

Another robber stood outside the shop with two guns in his hands, threatening shop assistants and shoppers to stay away. After stealing the booty, the two men ran to their motorbike parked outside the shopping centre and fled.

Police revealed that the two robbers ordered shop workers to crouch down in a southern Thai dialect but officers did not confirm whether the criminals were from the Surat Thani province. Police admitted that the two robbers planned very well before operating the crime.

A 65 year old Thai man, Preecha Songchuay, reported to the police yesterday, January 21, that he found a suspicious motorcycle and a cap similar to the one the thief wore submerged in the Baan Nairai Canal which was five kilometres away from the supermarket.

Police suspected that the two robbers left their motorcycle there and continued their escape in another vehicle. Officers also anticipated that more than two suspects were involved in the robbery, and they might be former prisoners who had just been released from prison.