2 armed robbers flee after shooting homeowner and stealing 235,000 baht of gold

Police are searching for two armed robbers who shot a homeowner and stole gold necklaces and a mobile phone from his family members at a house in the Ramkamhaeng neighbourhood of Bangkok. The crime was committed yesterday, January 7, and the loss totalled 264,000 baht.

Wang Thong Lang Police Station officers were alerted to the shooting and robbery at a house in Soi Ramkamhaeng 39 Section 25 at 3am yesterday. Arriving at the scene, officers discovered an injured Thai man with a gunshot wound to his left leg, along with two other victims who had been relieved of 235,000 baht worth of gold necklaces and a 29,000 baht iPhone 13 Pro Max by the assailants.

The victims informed officers that the robbery took place after their return from a neighbour’s birthday celebration. Two armed robbers parked their motorcycles and proceeded directly to their residence.

The robbers shot one male victim and coerced the other two into surrendering their belongings. Channel 7 reported that the theft seemed suspicious as the victims refrained from providing detailed information about the incident to the police.

A neighbour of the victims informed the media that she also attended the birthday party with the group of victims and arrived home at a similar time as them. The neighbour said she saw the injured man getting into a physical altercation with his friends.

She then heard two or three gunshots before everything went quiet. The neighbour then heard another gunshot 20 minutes later and later learned of the robbery.

Wang Thong Lang Police Station Superintendent Jadesada Yangnork revealed that officers were unable to determine the motive for the incident and refused to reveal whether or not they had a conflict with anyone.

Jadesada said the thieves could be the victims’ friends or people in the community because they knew how to get away from the scene even though the route in the area was complicated.

Police checked CCTV cameras in the area and spotted the two thieves fleeing the scene on their motorcycle heading towards Soi Ramkamhaeng 24. The two thieves remain at large, and the case is still under investigation.