2.4 million lights transform Bangkok cityscape into magical wonderland

In a luminous extravaganza set to rival the stars, over 2.4 million enchanting lights are casting their glow upon Bangkok‘s cherished Ratchadamnoen Avenue and Rattanakosin Island.

This breathtaking spectacle, unveiled by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, promises to be a visual feast for locals and tourists alike.

The dazzling campaign, inaugurated yesterday, December 12, at the Ministry’s headquarters on Atsadang Road, is a collaborative effort between the Ministry and the Bangkok Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA). These radiant lights will grace the heart of the city every evening from 6pm to midnight until January 15, adding a sparkling touch to the year-end celebrations.

A staggering 34 kilometres along Ratchadamnoen Avenue and its connecting roads have been adorned with 2.4 million lights, creating a mesmerising tapestry of colours. But the spectacle doesn’t end there. Some of the most iconic landmarks on Rattanakosin Island are also bathed in a gentle glow to boost tourism.

Some of the most frequented attractions in Bangkok are the Grand Palace, Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall, Sukhothai Palace, Chitralada Villa Royal Residence, Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall, the equestrian statue of King Chulalongkorn, the Democracy Monument, and Wat Ratchabophit are all part of this radiant ensemble, reported The Nation.

Behind this stunning transformation lies the visionary project by the MEA to bury power lines underground around Rattanakosin Island. This initiative not only enhances Bangkok’s aesthetic appeal but also ensures a stable power supply. Launched in phases since 2021, the project is set to conclude in the coming year, marking a significant milestone in the city’s development.

Anutin Charnvirakul, at the heart of this luminous initiative, expressed his enthusiasm for the dazzling display.

“This campaign is not just about lights; it’s a celebration of our city’s vibrancy and cultural richness. We aim to create an unforgettable experience for everyone who witnesses this radiant transformation.”

