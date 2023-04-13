EC reports 2.3 million people register for advance voting

The Election Commission (EC) yesterday announced that 2,350,969 people have registered for advance voting ahead of the May 14 General Election.

Registration was open between March 25 and April 9, and the EC reports that this year’s figures were similar to those of 2019, when 2.63 million people registered for advance voting, including 119,000 overseas voters, reported Bangkok Post.

Of those who registered this year, 2,216,950 are registered to vote outside their designated constituencies, with 2,156,578 registering on the Internet and 60,372 at district offices or local registration offices.

A further 18,880 registered to vote in their constituencies, all of them at district offices or local registration offices, while 115,139 registered to vote outside the country. Of these, 109,442 registered on the Internet and 5,692 at district offices or local registration offices.

The EC has emphasized that people can access information on the election on the website www.ect.go.th or by calling the hotline 1444.

As Thailand gears up for its upcoming General Election, it remains to be seen how these figures will impact the outcome. However, the high number of registered voters suggests that there is significant interest in the election and its outcome.

In the 2019 Thai General Election, the EC revealed that 51,471,622 people voted in the election.

The 2019 General Election in Thailand was held on March 24. The results gave an absolute majority to the Palang Pracharath Party, led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan–o–cha, with 116 of the 500 seats in the House of Representatives. The next largest parties were the Pheu Thai Party with 97 seats, the Democrat Party with 52 seats, and the Bhumjaithai Party with 39 seats.

The Pheu Thai Party remains favorite to win the most seats, according to the polling, with Paetongtarn “Ung-Ing” Shinawatra tipped to become prime minister but whether or not it will be able to form a government is unclear given a recalcitrant Senate.