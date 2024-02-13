17 years cold: Japanese tourist’s murder mystery in Thailand haunts family as killer remains at large

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

In a heart-wrenching tale spanning over a decade, the unresolved murder of Japanese tourist Tamako Kawashita continues to cast a long shadow of sorrow and frustration over her family.

Tamako’s father, Yasuaki, stood at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, his voice heavy with grief as he recounted the tragic events.

“Her life ended tragically during the trip and, sadly, her killer is still at large.”

Tamako embarked on what was meant to be an enchanting adventure in Thailand 17 years ago. Yet, her dreams were shattered when the Japanese tourist’s lifeless body was discovered near Saphan Hin Temple during the Loy Krathong festival in November 2007. The grim scene revealed not only the brutality of her murder, with her throat slit but also the callous theft of her belongings, suggesting a robbery gone awry.

Tamako’s parents revealed that their daughter had painstakingly saved for this trip through extra jobs, drawn by the allure of the Loy Krathong festival.

Yasuaki highlighted the lack of progress in apprehending the perpetrator with visible anguish.

“It is unfair to me and my family.”

In a poignant tribute, Tamako’s parents visited the site where their daughter’s life was cut short, tears mingling with memories as they honoured her memory. They retraced her steps, visiting the places she once roamed, including the now-shuttered guesthouse where she had stayed.

With unwavering determination, Tamako’s parents seek justice, scheduled to meet with Sukhothai police to urge advancements in the case. Yasuaki disclosed their intention to petition for an extension of the case’s statute of limitations, set to expire in 2027, reported Thai PBS World.

Their quest for closure led them to a meeting with Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, clinging to hope for any breakthrough in the Thai police’s investigation. The journey has been fraught with disappointments, with initial investigations yielding little progress.

Despite a glimmer of hope in 2020 when advanced DNA testing excluded Thai genetics from the suspect, the identity of Tamako’s killer remains elusive. A Japanese tourist, a potential witness, evaded cooperation, leaving the family grasping for answers.