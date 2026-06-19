16 year old boy kills girlfriend, leaves body in rubbish bin in Rayong

Rayong police arrested a 16 year old boy for the murder of his girlfriend after a garbage collector discovered her body inside a rubbish bin yesterday, June 18.

Officers from Klaeng Police Station launched an investigation after garbage collectors reported finding human remains in a bin in Krasaebon subdistrict, Klaeng district.

The garbage collector told police that he and a colleague were carrying out their usual waste collection route when they noticed a strong odour coming from one of the bins.

The bin was emptied into the garbage truck’s compactor. While the machine was operating, the trash bag tore open, revealing a human body, after which the workers immediately notified police.

Investigators reported that the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, making identification difficult. Police initially noted that the deceased appeared to be a young woman with long dyed hair and a large back tattoo. No identification documents were found at the scene.

Further investigation later confirmed the deceased was a 17 year old girl, Chonticha, who had been reported missing by her family. Her parents travelled from Chon Buri to Rayong and identified her based on clothing and physical features.

A post-mortem examination found wounds to the victim’s abdomen, leading investigators to treat the case as a homicide.

Police traced Chonticha’s movements and found that she was picked up in Chon Buri by a man on the night of June 8 and taken to Rayong.

Chonticha later borrowed a motorcycle from the man on June 11, reportedly saying she was going to a nearby shop. Police said she never returned, prompting the man to file a complaint regarding the missing motorcycle.

Officers later determined that the girl had travelled to the home of a 16 year old boy, Peach, which is located approximately 3.5 kilometres from where her body was found.

Police detained Peach for questioning, and the accused confessed to killing Chonticha. The teenage boy told officers he became angry after seeing the victim communicating online with another man while they were together.

He fatally stabbed her twice in the abdomen and placed the body in a rubbish bag before disposing of it in a roadside bin.

Officers said they plan to continue gathering evidence as part of the ongoing investigation. Details regarding legal proceedings against the accused have not yet been disclosed.