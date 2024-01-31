14 year old student stabs peer to death in Bangkok school tragedy

Police photo retrieved from Bangkok Post

The tragic event of a 14 year old student allegedly stabbing his peer to death at Matthayom Naknawa- upatham School in Suan Luang district unfolded on Monday. The incident has prompted the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to step in, minister Varawut Silpa-Archa yesterday, January 30 confirmed.

The accused student reportedly attacked his classmate after the school assembly, inflicting fatal wounds in the stomach and throat. It wasn’t long before the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The young suspect, who has been identified by some students and teachers as a Mathayom 2 student with support needs, alleged that he had been subjected to long-term bullying by the victim.

After the shocking episode, the suspect was transferred to the Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry for supervision. Despite speculations about his support needs, official records do not denote him as a person with support needs.

Minister Varawut explained that the ministry is in close correspondence with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) regarding the incident. Mental health professionals, including therapists and psychiatrists from the Department of Mental Health, have been dispatched to the school to support those affected by the tragic event.

As per law, during any investigation involving minors, social workers from the ministry must be present, affirmed Varawut. He further added that the ministry is gearing up to propose an amendment in children-related law at the Child Protection Committee meeting tomorrow. This comes in light of frequent reports of criminal behaviour by children and teenagers.

The proposed amendment seeks to lower the minimum age of liability for legal punishment, in a bid to deter minors from committing crimes, explained Varawut. He also emphasised the need to consider domestic violence and school bullying as significant problems requiring attention, reported Bangkok Post.

Investigation update

On Tuesday morning, the suspect was handed over to the Central Juvenile and Family Court for detention, informed Police Colonel Wachirakon Wongbun, chief of Klong Tan Police Station. Authorities revealed that the knife used in the attack was purchased by the suspect from a convenience store on Saturday. The weapon was then hidden under a garbage bin behind the school flagpole until the day of the attack.

The suspect now faces charges of premeditated murder and possession of a knife in public places. The police are awaiting a mental examination report from the psychiatrist, added Pol. Col. Wachirakorn.

Follow us on :













In response to the incident, the school issued a statement noting its collaboration with community officials regarding the security of students and personnel. Therapist consultants will also be deployed to support those impacted by the incident. In addition, the school urged homeroom teachers to monitor their students’ behaviour vigilantly.

The family of the deceased student yesterday, January 30, received his body from the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine. His funeral is scheduled at Wat Tong Nai in the On Nut area.