14 year old schoolboy stabs rival student to death at school near Bangkok

A 14 year old schoolboy fatally stabbed a 15 year old rival student at a school in Bangkok’s Chacheongsao province yesterday after an argument prior to the incident.

Community leader Korrakot Tungphan told ThaiRath that he received news of the stabbing at 5pm yesterday and immediately rushed to the school. Upon arrival, he encountered a group of teachers and students in a state of shock while the victim’s parents and the school director were taking the victim to hospital.

Korrakot said he then notified officers from Tha Takiap Police Station, who later questioned witnesses at the school.

The victim sustained three stab wounds to his body during the altercation. Medical professionals at Tha Takiap Hospital attempted CPR multiple times but regrettably, they were unable to save his life.

According to witnesses, the attacker and the victim argued a few days before the stabbing incident. On the day of the incident, the two had another heated argument and the fight escalated. The 14 year old schoolboy produced a penknife and immediately stabbed the victim.

The victim’s grandmother, Amara Panthong, told Nation TV that a teacher requested her presence at the school on the day of the incident. Upon arrival, she was met with chaos and heard from some students that there had been a stabbing at the school.

Amara said she went to the scene and the sight of her injured grandson shocked her. She accompanied him in the ambulance. Her heart was broken when she heard the boy say he could not bear the injuries and closed his eyes.

Details of the altercation have not yet been released. The teenage attacker is now in police custody at the police station where psychologists will question him to uncover the motive behind the fatal attack.

Community leader Korrakot said he would meet with the school and the parents of both students to discuss compensation and ways to bring peace and encouragement back to the school and other students.

