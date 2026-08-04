130 million year old dinosaur fossil discovered in Chaiyaphum
A new carnivorous dinosaur fossil, estimated to be more than 130 million years old, has been discovered in Chaiyaphum, making it more than 20 million years older than the famous Nagatitan fossil found in the province.
The discovery was announced today, August 4, after 53 year old Yodsanya led a team of researchers to the site where he first found the fossil remains.
The fossils were found in a cemetery west of Ban Mai Nong Daeng village in Ban Khwao district after the community used a backhoe to level the ground for the construction of a crematorium.
Yodsanya collected several bone fragments and submitted them for examination, which confirmed they belonged to a dinosaur.
Thairath reported that researchers have so far recovered more than 100 fossil pieces, including vertebrae, leg bones, joints, ankle bones and toe bones. Fossilised shark fin remains were also found at the site.
The fossils will be taken to the research centre for further study while excavations continue to search for additional remains embedded beneath the limestone.
Researchers said the newly discovered carnivorous dinosaur is more than 20 million years older than the herbivorous Nagatitan, which lived around 110 to 115 million years ago in Nong Bua Rawe district.
The fossil is the fourth dinosaur discovered in Chaiyaphum and is believed to be the oldest found in the province. Once research is completed, the community plans to develop the site into a learning centre and tourist attraction.
The survey was led by Dr Sita Manitkoon, the researcher behind the discovery of Nagatitan chaiyaphumensis, alongside geologists from the Khon Kaen Dinosaur Research Centre and Museum, local officials and villagers.
In a separate discovery, in July, researchers from Mahasarakham University identified a new species of long-necked sauropod dinosaur from fossils discovered in Kalasin, making it Thailand’s 15th officially named dinosaur.
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