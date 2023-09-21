13 year old girl hides truth about giving birth to baby after being raped

Photo via Facebook/ ปทุมธานี นิวส์ Pathum Thani News.

A 13 year old Thai girl lied to her family and the police after giving birth because she was ashamed of being raped. Fearing that her family would not accept the truth, the girl lied that she found a newborn baby abandoned in a market in the Pathum Thani province, near Bangkok.

The young girl told her teacher on September 19 that she had found an abandoned baby girl in the market. The teacher then filed the discovery at Lat Lum Kaew Police Station so officers could search for the baby’s parents. The girl’s grandmother rushed to the police station the next day, September 20, to report that the abandoned baby was her granddaughter’s child.

The 13 year old had been raped, resulting in her pregnancy and childbirth. The grandmother added that she only discovered the truth on the day.

The girl later confessed to the police that she was afraid her grandmother would complain if she told the truth about being raped. She said she had given birth to the baby alone at home on Sunday, September 17. The newborn has been admitted to Pathum Thani Hospital for dehydration and an umbilical infection.

The girl then revealed the identity of the alleged rapist to police and a search is underway for the beast.

The teacher told ThaiRath that the girl took the baby home and lied to her grandmother that she had found the baby and wanted to take care of her. However, her grandmother did not allow her to do so and told her to take the baby back to where she found her.

The girl could not leave her child, so took the baby to school. She also lied about the discovery, prompting the teacher to report the matter to the police.

Officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Society and psychologists later interviewed the 13 year old victim. The girl is now under the care of the Prathum Thani Provincial Children and Family Home.

