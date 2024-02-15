111 couples tie the knot on Rama IX Bridge, Bangkok

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a display of affection, 111 couples defied air pollution to tie the knot on the sleek new bridge adjacent to Bangkok’s iconic Rama IX Bridge.

Amidst the backdrop of the bustling cityscape, Governor Surachet Laophulsuk of the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) kickstarted the Luck Lock Love festival, inviting citizens to partake in pre-opening festivities on the bridge.

The focal point of the event? The marriage registration of 111 couples, a number symbolising the 111th anniversary of the Transport Ministry. Adding sparkle to the occasion, lucky pairs had the chance to snag diamond jewellery worth over 200,000 baht from Jubilee Diamond. But it wasn’t just bling that elevated the ceremony. Buddha’s relics adorning the bridge’s towers lent an air of sacredness, believed to bless couples with lifelong prosperity.

Surachet conveyed that registering marriages on this avant-garde bridge symbolised the journey of unity and resilience towards a radiant future. As couples exchanged vows amidst the gentle flow of the Chao Phraya River below, the symbolism was profound. The water embodied serenity and life’s nurturing essence, while the expressway represented unwavering resolve against life’s adversities, reported The Nation.

This cable-stayed marvel, the widest of its kind spanning 42 metres, forms part of the Rama 3–Dao Khanong–Outer Ring Road Western Line Expressway project, set to open its gates to the public by July, with full operation expected by mid-next year.

Follow us on :













The Luck Lock Love festivities, running until February 18 and resuming on February 23 to 25 from 4pm to 10pm, promise a range of exciting activities.

In related news, Phuket celebrated Valentine’s Day with a sprinkle of love and a dash of tradition as several couples took their vows and registered their marriages in various district offices across the city. In a nod to the significance of the day, officials showered the newlyweds with blessings and small tokens of appreciation, adding to the joyous atmosphere.