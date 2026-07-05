Israeli, Romanian arrested in Koh Pha Ngan childcare centre raid

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 5, 2026, 11:39 AM
50 2 minutes read
Israeli, Romanian arrested in Koh Pha Ngan childcare centre raid | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Surat Thani Provincial Police

Police searched an unlicensed childcare centre on Koh Pha Ngan yesterday, July 4, after receiving a tip-off that it was being operated by foreign nationals, finding 42 foreign children on the premises and arresting two foreign nationals.

The operation formed part of an ongoing crackdown on foreigners allegedly operating businesses illegally in Surat Thani province. Immigration officers, district officials and Koh Pha Ngan police searched the Little Panda childcare centre after receiving the tip-off.

Inside the premises, officers found dozens of foreign children taking part in classroom and outdoor activities. Thai and foreign staff were supervising and teaching the children.

Police said 39 year old Singkhamorn Wongsasawan identified himself as a childcare employee and assisted officers during the inspection.

Police arrested an Israeli and a Romanian national after searching a Koh Pha Ngan childcare centre for alleged licensing violations.
Photo via Surat Thani Provincial Police

The centre accepted children aged two to six years and charged 45,000 baht per four-month term. The premises included classrooms, teaching materials, tables, chairs, meals for children and an outdoor activity area.

Officers counted 42 foreign children at the centre. Three Thai nationals and three foreign nationals were supervising the children, while 10 Myanmar nationals were working as childcare assistants, gardeners and cleaners.

During the inspection, 55 year old Israeli national Ziv Radomsky identified himself as the owner of the business. Police said he had entered Thailand through Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 7 on a Non-Immigrant Visa O valid until September 4 but was unable to produce either a work permit or a licence to operate a childcare centre.

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Investigators alleged Radomsky managed the childcare centre through Sunshine Shop Co., Ltd., where he and three other company directors handled company documents, bank accounts, tuition fees, parent communication and company finances.

Police arrested an Israeli and a Romanian national after searching a Koh Pha Ngan childcare centre for alleged licensing violations.
Photo via DailyNews

Officers also examined the documents of 13 foreign workers. Police said 12 had valid documentation, while 25 year old Romanian national Meda Andreea Capilna was allegedly working outside the conditions of her work permit.

Capilna had entered Thailand on a Non-Immigrant Visa B valid until May 28, 2027, with a work permit as a marketing manager. Investigators alleged she was instead working as a childcare supervisor and coordinating learning activities.

During questioning, Capilna said she had worked at Little Panda since about November 2024 and received a monthly salary of 33,000 baht from Radomsky. She told officers she had not notified authorities of a change in employer or job description as required by law.

Radomsky also told investigators the premises had been operating as a childcare centre since 2024 without an operating licence. He said the business was preparing the necessary documents to apply for one and confirmed that he managed the company, signed documents, coordinated with parents and oversaw its finances despite not holding a work permit.

Police arrested an Israeli and a Romanian national after searching a Koh Pha Ngan childcare centre for alleged licensing violations.
Photo via DailyNews

Police arrested Radomsky and Capilna before charging them with jointly establishing or operating a childcare centre without a licence, working as foreign nationals without work permits, and failing to notify authorities of the employment of a foreign worker within the legally required period.

DailyNews reported that both were transferred to investigators at Koh Pha Ngan Police Station for legal proceedings.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 5, 2026, 11:39 AM
50 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.