10,000 year old rock paintings found in Khon Kaen

Prehistoric rock paintings believed to be up to 10,000 years old have been found in Phu Pha Man National Park, Khon Kaen, during a survey that identified five archaeological sites.

The discoveries were made during a survey on November 10 by officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), the Fine Arts Department and local communities.

The findings included ancient red paintings, religious artefacts and evidence of human activity, offering new insights into the area’s history.

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The survey covered five locations across three subdistricts of Phu Pha Man district, with the oldest paintings found at Pha Thewada Cave in Wang Sawap subdistrict.

Researchers identified red paintings resembling symbols, lines and human figures at the cave. Some are estimated to be 1,500 to 4,000 years old, while others could date back 4,000 to 10,000 years.

Another site, India Cave in Phu Pha Man subdistrict, contained four red paintings, including geometric patterns, a handprint and patches of red pigment. These are believed to be approximately 1,500 to 4,000 years old.

Two further sites were examined near Wat Phra Siwali Satthatham in Na Fai subdistrict.

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At the first location, researchers found red line drawings and an image resembling a person wearing a headdress, estimated to be 1,500 to 4,000 years old.

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The second location featured red paintings across several sections of a rock wall, with an estimated age of 2,500 to 4,000 years.

The fifth site, Phra Kai Sit Cave in Wang Sawap subdistrict, contained two stucco Buddha statues and fragments of three others.

Researchers also found evidence that the cave had been used for religious activities, with the remains estimated to be around 50 to 100 years old.

Yongyut Nakviroj, director-general of the DNP, said the survey was conducted in cooperation with the Fine Arts Office 8 in Khon Kaen, Phu Pha Man National Park officials and local community leaders.

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The findings will undergo further study to establish more precise dates and identify the cultures associated with the paintings and other remains.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin has instructed the agencies involved to officially register the archaeological sites and develop conservation measures to protect them from damage.

The Fine Arts Department and national park officials will also work with local communities to determine how the locations should be managed and preserved.

The government hopes the discoveries will eventually support historical tourism and educational activities within the national park, while creating opportunities for nearby communities.

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