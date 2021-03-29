1,000 foreign tourists expected to travel to Koh Samui in July | Thaiger

Koh Samui may have 1,000 foreign visitors arrive on the island in July. As part of the “sandbox” tourism scheme, also set to launch in Phuket on July 1, allows tourists who are vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel to specific destinations in Thailand that have reached herd immunity.

Thailand just launched its vaccination campaign a month ago. Now, both Koh Samui and Phuket are aiming to vaccinate 70% of their populations within the next few months to prepare for the reopening under the sandbox model.

Around 1,000 foreign tourists are expected to arrive on Koh Samui within the first week of July, according to president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, Ratchaporn Poolsawadee. Tourists are required to book a stay at an alternative local state quarantine hotel or resort. So far, 10 certified quarantine hotels and resorts are prepared for the first foreign arrivals.

Koh Samui is calling their reopening campaign “Wonder Island.” Flights to the island from Singapore, the United States, Europe and Australia will be offered under the Koh Samui travel campaign by the Bangkok Airways, which has monopolised the flight route to Koh Samui.

Tourists will be transported to a certified quarantine hotel of their choice. They will be tested for Covid-19 on the second day of their stay. If the results are negative, the next day, they will be able to travel and do activities in designated “sealed routes” on the island. This will most likely be with a tour guide.

Activities in the sealed routes, which are away from other tourists and residents, include sunset viewing, dinner cruises, yoga and spa treatments.

After a week, the tourists will be allowed to travel throughout Koh Samui as well as to neighbouring Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao. On the fifteenth day, tourists would be tested for Covid-19. If they are negative, they will be allowed to travel throughout Thailand.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

