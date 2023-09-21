1 killed and 1 injured in sign collapse at petrol station in Chon Buri

Photo via Facebook/ อาสาสมัครบรรเทาสาธารณภัยแห่งประเทศไทย ธน34-00 ฐานบุญวิภา

Tragedy struck in Sri Racha district, Chon Buri province, after thunder and lightning struck an enormous advertising sign at a PTT petrol station, causing it to collapse and kill a pickup driver.

Officers at Sri Racha police station were notified of the sign collapse at around 4.30pm yesterday, September 20. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the advertising sign lay over a coffee shop, a noodle shop, a grocery store and the bronze Isuzu pickup truck with registration number บบ 5967.

The pickup driver, 65 year old Sawart Manoi, was trapped inside the damaged vehicle. He lost consciousness and sustained several injuries. The Sawang Prateep rescue team rushed to the scene to rescue Sawart from the wreckage but was unable to save his life. Sawart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim, who had used the petrol station as a shelter from the rain, suffered minor injuries. Rescuers administered first aid to the victim before taking him to the hospital for a thorough assessment of his condition.

Though the precise dimensions of the fallen sign remain undisclosed, Channel 7 reported its towering height to be about 20 metres.

A petrol station attendant told police what he saw. The attendant said the sign collapsed due to the strong thunderstorm and wind. People and workers in the coffee shop ran away from the scene to save their own lives.

The deceased may not have noticed the collapse and drove his car out of the petrol station at the very moment the sign plummeted.

Police have not yet closed the case. Further investigations will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident, whether it was the storm or lack of maintenance.

PTT Public Company Limited took to its official Facebook page to extend its condolences to the grieving family of the deceased and injured victim. Furthermore, they pledged their commitment to providing compensation to the victims’ families.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department’s report today, Chon Buri province will experience thunderstorms in 70% of the area and heavy rain in some areas, as will Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

Follow us on :













Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.