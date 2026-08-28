Search under way after naked woman disappears into Prachin Buri forest

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 28, 2026, 3:14 PM
1 minute read
Search under way after naked woman disappears into Prachin Buri forest | Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

More than 100 officials and rescue workers searched a community forest in Prachin Buri yesterday, August 27, after a woman in her 30s ran naked into the forest and disappeared.

The search began after Bu Fai subdistrict headman Samart contacted Ruam Katanyu Rescue Foundation in Prachin Buri.

Samart said the woman, who has a psychiatric condition and had stopped taking her medication, left her home in Bu Fai subdistrict, Prachantakham district, at around 10am.

More than 100 people and two thermal drones joined the search for a missing woman in Prachin Buri who ran naked into a forest.
Photo via Khaosod

More than 100 personnel joined the operation, including rescue workers, Prachantakham district officials, civil defence volunteers and teams from several rescue organisations. Two thermal-imaging drones were also deployed.

At around 11.30am, searchers spotted the woman running out of woodland near her home. She then ran naked into a community forest covering more than 100 rai and disappeared.

Teams spread out on foot to comb the forest while the two thermal-imaging drones searched from above. The operation continued throughout the day and into the night, but searchers were unable to locate her.

At around 9.50pm, Samart said the teams were continuing to search the forest on foot with support from the drones. Her family remained concerned as there was still no sign of her.

Related Articles

At 10.30pm, Prachantakham District Chief Phairat Inpanya announced that the operation would be suspended for the night.

Phairat said the large number of people involved and the noise from the search could frighten the woman and put her in danger. Officials planned to resume the search today, August 28.

Relate news

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok bar shaves woman’s head over nearly 60k baht unpaid bill | Thaiger News

Bangkok bar shaves woman’s head over nearly 60k baht unpaid bill

12 minutes ago
Swedish singer receives Thai-style tribute from old school on Koh Lanta, Krabi | Thaiger Krabi News

Swedish singer receives Thai-style tribute from old school on Koh Lanta, Krabi

16 minutes ago
Search under way after naked woman disappears into Prachin Buri forest | Thaiger News

Search under way after naked woman disappears into Prachin Buri forest

59 minutes ago
Praya Lundberg returns to Bangkok Community Help Foundation to support Klong Toey residents | Thaiger Thai Life

Praya Lundberg returns to Bangkok Community Help Foundation to support Klong Toey residents

1 hour ago
Lop Buri car owner finds man unresponsive inside his vehicle | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lop Buri car owner finds man unresponsive inside his vehicle

1 hour ago
Ageing naval equipment may need replacing, PM says | Thaiger Politics News

Ageing naval equipment may need replacing, PM says

1 hour ago
Russian found unconscious with white powder on nose in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian found unconscious with white powder on nose in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Chinese man throws banknotes at Thai ride-hailing driver in Chon Buri | Thaiger Transport News

Chinese man throws banknotes at Thai ride-hailing driver in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
Vlogger documents open cocaine offers on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vlogger documents open cocaine offers on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road

3 hours ago
New Udon Thani Kunming flight to launch on September 8 | Thaiger Aviation News

New Udon Thani Kunming flight to launch on September 8

3 hours ago
Phuket tourism numbers see 52% Israeli arrivals surge this July | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tourism numbers see 52% Israeli arrivals surge this July

5 hours ago
Phuket villa booking scam arrest after Russian tourists lose millions | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket villa booking scam arrest after Russian tourists lose millions

5 hours ago
Cambodia denies plan to arrest Thai PM Anutin over disputed border visit | Thaiger News

Cambodia denies plan to arrest Thai PM Anutin over disputed border visit

5 hours ago
Kanchanaburi woman allegedly attacked with acid by partner and his friend | Thaiger Crime News

Kanchanaburi woman allegedly attacked with acid by partner and his friend

6 hours ago
Nepal floods: death toll passes 390, over 1,500 missing | Thaiger News

Nepal floods: death toll passes 390, over 1,500 missing

6 hours ago
Bangkok crowned world&#8217;s best nightlife city for 2026 by Time Out | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok crowned world’s best nightlife city for 2026 by Time Out

6 hours ago
Thailand deportation regulation takes effect today | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand deportation regulation takes effect today

6 hours ago
USS Abraham Lincoln heads to Thailand, Pattaya eyes ฿15m cash injection | Thaiger Pattaya News

USS Abraham Lincoln heads to Thailand, Pattaya eyes ฿15m cash injection

7 hours ago
CP Group presses again for three-airport rail contract termination | Thaiger Transport News

CP Group presses again for three-airport rail contract termination

22 hours ago
Employer steps in after finding young worker’s alleged abuse injuries | Thaiger Crime News

Employer steps in after finding young worker’s alleged abuse injuries

23 hours ago
&#8216;9 Temples to Heaven&#8217; named Thailand’s Oscar submission | Thaiger Entertainment

‘9 Temples to Heaven’ named Thailand’s Oscar submission

23 hours ago
Anonymous donor gives ฿100m to Pattaya hospital for new patient building | Thaiger Pattaya News

Anonymous donor gives ฿100m to Pattaya hospital for new patient building

23 hours ago
Nakhon Sawan karaoke bar owner arrested in child trafficking sting | Thaiger Crime News

Nakhon Sawan karaoke bar owner arrested in child trafficking sting

23 hours ago
Thai woman jailed in Myanmar as ex-husband&#8217;s murder remains unclear | Thaiger News

Thai woman jailed in Myanmar as ex-husband’s murder remains unclear

24 hours ago
Phnom Penh accuses Anutin of sovereignty breach after border visit | Thaiger Politics News

Phnom Penh accuses Anutin of sovereignty breach after border visit

24 hours ago
NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 28, 2026, 3:14 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.