Search under way after naked woman disappears into Prachin Buri forest

More than 100 officials and rescue workers searched a community forest in Prachin Buri yesterday, August 27, after a woman in her 30s ran naked into the forest and disappeared.

The search began after Bu Fai subdistrict headman Samart contacted Ruam Katanyu Rescue Foundation in Prachin Buri.

Samart said the woman, who has a psychiatric condition and had stopped taking her medication, left her home in Bu Fai subdistrict, Prachantakham district, at around 10am.

More than 100 personnel joined the operation, including rescue workers, Prachantakham district officials, civil defence volunteers and teams from several rescue organisations. Two thermal-imaging drones were also deployed.

At around 11.30am, searchers spotted the woman running out of woodland near her home. She then ran naked into a community forest covering more than 100 rai and disappeared.

Teams spread out on foot to comb the forest while the two thermal-imaging drones searched from above. The operation continued throughout the day and into the night, but searchers were unable to locate her.

At around 9.50pm, Samart said the teams were continuing to search the forest on foot with support from the drones. Her family remained concerned as there was still no sign of her.

At 10.30pm, Prachantakham District Chief Phairat Inpanya announced that the operation would be suspended for the night.

Phairat said the large number of people involved and the noise from the search could frighten the woman and put her in danger. Officials planned to resume the search today, August 28.

Relate news