Myanmar man arrested over compatriot’s fatal stabbing in Bang Lamung

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 8, 2026, 10:59 AM
2 minutes read
Myanmar man arrested over compatriot’s fatal stabbing in Bang Lamung | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook: ที่นี่เขาไม้แก้ว

A Myanmar worker was allegedly stabbed to death by a drinking companion at a workers’ camp in Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, yesterday, September 7, following an argument between the two men.

Bang Lamung Police Station was alerted at about 3.30pm to a stabbing at a workers’ camp in Takian Tia subdistrict. Investigation officers, patrol police and rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation responded.

Police found the injured man, believed to be aged between 30 and 40, with stab and slash wounds to his face, left side and left arm. Rescue workers performed CPR and gave first aid before taking him to Pattaya Patmakun Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT
A Myanmar man was arrested in Chon Buri after allegedly stabbing a fellow national to death during an argument at a workers’ camp.
Photo via Facebook: ที่นี่เขาไม้แก้ว

Doctors were unable to save him, and he later died from a stab wound to the heart.

At the scene, police also found a 41 year old Myanmar man identified as Ngeun holding a knife. Police said he appeared heavily intoxicated and agitated.

Officers surrounded the area and spent more than 30 minutes trying to persuade him to put down the knife and surrender. According to police, he instead challenged officers to shoot him.

Police eventually managed to restrain him. During the arrest, a deputy investigation chief at Bang Lamung Police Station suffered a minor cut to his right arm.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Officers seized a knife measuring about 30 centimetres and took Ngeun to Bang Lamung Police Station for questioning.

A Myanmar man was arrested in Chon Buri after allegedly stabbing a fellow national to death during an argument at a workers’ camp.
Photo via Facebook: ที่นี่เขาไม้แก้ว

Inside the workers’ accommodation, which had been converted from a shipping container, police reported signs of a struggle and bloodstains. Food and two bottles of white spirits were also found inside.

Initial enquiries indicated that the victim worked and lived at the camp, while Ngeun had not yet started work and had recently arrived in the area looking for employment.

Witnesses told police the two men had been drinking together inside the room before an argument began. The injured man was later seen running from the room before collapsing near a bathroom, prompting co-workers to try to help him and call police.

ADVERTISEMENT
A Myanmar man was arrested in Chon Buri after allegedly stabbing a fellow national to death during an argument at a workers’ camp.
Photo via Facebook: ที่นี่เขาไม้แก้ว

Police said Ngeun appeared too intoxicated to leave the area after the incident and was nearby when officers arrived.

During preliminary questioning, Ngeun claimed the other man struck him above the left eyebrow with a hard object, causing a wound, and that he then grabbed a knife and stabbed him in anger.

Police said they had not accepted that account as fact and would continue investigating the circumstances and motive behind the fatal stabbing.

In similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Thailand News
Myanmar man arrested over compatriot’s fatal stabbing in Bang Lamung | Thaiger News

Myanmar man arrested over compatriot’s fatal stabbing in Bang Lamung

19 minutes ago
Brit-Nigerian influencer received 40cc penile filler before Bangkok death | Thaiger Bangkok News

Brit-Nigerian influencer received 40cc penile filler before Bangkok death

28 minutes ago
Bangkok&#8217;s 8-baht bus services near end of the road | Thaiger Business News

Bangkok’s 8-baht bus services near end of the road

38 minutes ago
Thailand approves 15.5 billion baht disaster insurance scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand approves 15.5 billion baht disaster insurance scheme

1 hour ago
Dozens of Phuket dispensaries lose permits in enforcement drive | Thaiger Phuket News

Dozens of Phuket dispensaries lose permits in enforcement drive

1 hour ago
Thai man found asleep with meth pills at Kalasin car wash | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man found asleep with meth pills at Kalasin car wash

1 hour ago
Thailand 90-day reporting: how to file TM.47 online, in person and everything in between | Thaiger Visa Information

Thailand 90-day reporting: how to file TM.47 online, in person and everything in between

2 hours ago
Chachoengsao orders demolition of Jewish cemetery within seven days | Thaiger Thailand News

Chachoengsao orders demolition of Jewish cemetery within seven days

2 hours ago
Foreign-invested companies hold 1.06 million rai of Thai land | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign-invested companies hold 1.06 million rai of Thai land

17 hours ago
2 Chinese nationals escape after attacking 3 Thai workers at Rayong data centre | Thaiger Crime News

2 Chinese nationals escape after attacking 3 Thai workers at Rayong data centre

17 hours ago
American tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room | Thaiger Phuket News

American tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room

18 hours ago
CP Group awards scholarship to Phuket teen Nene Royal before AGT final | Thaiger Phuket News

CP Group awards scholarship to Phuket teen Nene Royal before AGT final

19 hours ago
Hua Hin appoints contractor to demolish 15 waterfront buildings | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Hua Hin appoints contractor to demolish 15 waterfront buildings

20 hours ago
Police question account of Kanchanaburi woman after seven-day disappearance | Thaiger Crime News

Police question account of Kanchanaburi woman after seven-day disappearance

20 hours ago
Chachoengsao bus accident leaves 24 injured after canal plunge | Thaiger Thailand News

Chachoengsao bus accident leaves 24 injured after canal plunge

20 hours ago
Nonthaburi road rage leads to struggle over handgun, two hurt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nonthaburi road rage leads to struggle over handgun, two hurt

21 hours ago
Thai Airways cancels Jakarta flights as ash shuts eight Indonesian airports | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai Airways cancels Jakarta flights as ash shuts eight Indonesian airports

21 hours ago
Anutin orders Frenchman deported after Koh Samui traffic conviction | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Anutin orders Frenchman deported after Koh Samui traffic conviction

21 hours ago
Thailand weather warning: heavy rain hits 35 provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather warning: heavy rain hits 35 provinces

21 hours ago
Family reports caretaker after CCTV captures abuses on bedridden mother | Thaiger Crime News

Family reports caretaker after CCTV captures abuses on bedridden mother

21 hours ago
Thai inflation quickens to 2.53% on rising fuel and food costs | Thaiger Economy News

Thai inflation quickens to 2.53% on rising fuel and food costs

22 hours ago
Vocational students clash at BTS Siam, two hurt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vocational students clash at BTS Siam, two hurt

22 hours ago
US Navy Pattaya visit boosts shopping and dining spending | Thaiger Pattaya News

US Navy Pattaya visit boosts shopping and dining spending

22 hours ago
Pattaya witness kissed by foreign suspect after intervening sexual assault | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya witness kissed by foreign suspect after intervening sexual assault

24 hours ago
Thai King’s son Dr Chakriwat shares health update amid illness | Thaiger News

Thai King’s son Dr Chakriwat shares health update amid illness

24 hours ago
Crime NewsNews
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 8, 2026, 10:59 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.