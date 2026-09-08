Myanmar man arrested over compatriot’s fatal stabbing in Bang Lamung

A Myanmar worker was allegedly stabbed to death by a drinking companion at a workers’ camp in Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, yesterday, September 7, following an argument between the two men.

Bang Lamung Police Station was alerted at about 3.30pm to a stabbing at a workers’ camp in Takian Tia subdistrict. Investigation officers, patrol police and rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation responded.

Police found the injured man, believed to be aged between 30 and 40, with stab and slash wounds to his face, left side and left arm. Rescue workers performed CPR and gave first aid before taking him to Pattaya Patmakun Hospital.

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Doctors were unable to save him, and he later died from a stab wound to the heart.

At the scene, police also found a 41 year old Myanmar man identified as Ngeun holding a knife. Police said he appeared heavily intoxicated and agitated.

Officers surrounded the area and spent more than 30 minutes trying to persuade him to put down the knife and surrender. According to police, he instead challenged officers to shoot him.

Police eventually managed to restrain him. During the arrest, a deputy investigation chief at Bang Lamung Police Station suffered a minor cut to his right arm.

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Officers seized a knife measuring about 30 centimetres and took Ngeun to Bang Lamung Police Station for questioning.

Inside the workers’ accommodation, which had been converted from a shipping container, police reported signs of a struggle and bloodstains. Food and two bottles of white spirits were also found inside.

Initial enquiries indicated that the victim worked and lived at the camp, while Ngeun had not yet started work and had recently arrived in the area looking for employment.

Witnesses told police the two men had been drinking together inside the room before an argument began. The injured man was later seen running from the room before collapsing near a bathroom, prompting co-workers to try to help him and call police.

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Police said Ngeun appeared too intoxicated to leave the area after the incident and was nearby when officers arrived.

During preliminary questioning, Ngeun claimed the other man struck him above the left eyebrow with a hard object, causing a wound, and that he then grabbed a knife and stabbed him in anger.

Police said they had not accepted that account as fact and would continue investigating the circumstances and motive behind the fatal stabbing.

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