Myanmar border fighting sends stray gunfire into Mae Sot Again, third incident in 2026 so far

Fighting near the Myanmar-Thailand border near Mae Sot intensified on August 17, with stray gunfire again striking homes in Tak province.

Myanmar military forces and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) clashed near Myawaddy Township, opposite Mae Sot district. Rounds struck houses in Ban Huai Maha Wong. No injuries were reported, according to Khaosod.

Repeated stray fire on the Myanmar-Thailand border at Mae Sot

On or around July 6, a stray 60mm mortar shell hit a resident’s home in tambon Maha Wan, and the house stood close to the same Min La Pan flashpoint. Soldiers of Thailand’s Ratchamanu Task Force removed the shell. Machine-gun rounds also struck a second house nearby with two people inside, and no one was hurt.

On February 7, gunfire from clashes at Ban Min La Pan crossed into Ban Mae Kon Gen and Ban Huai Maha Wong. Those clashes involved Myanmar’s 22nd Light Infantry Division and Karen National Union (KNU) troops. Karen military authorities urged more than 500 Myanmar civilians sheltering nearby to relocate.

Around July 7, Myanmar regime forces allegedly bombarded Min Let Pan village with air and artillery strikes, The Irrawaddy reported. The same report said a Democratic Karen Buddhist Army splinter faction led by Bo Bi took part, alongside a Border Guard Force under Saw Mote Thone.

A resident, who was not named, described the assault on the village in that report.

“Shells are landing on houses, killing and wounding villagers and burning homes.”

Thai authorities tightened border security, closed informal crossings and issued a safety alert after shells and machine-gun fire hit Huai Maha Wong, according to the same report.

Tak’s border districts have now seen stray fire from the Myawaddy fighting at least three times in 2026. No injuries have been reported on the Thai side.

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Sources: Khaosod English, Bangkok Post, Thairath English, The Irrawaddy.