Lisa’s overseas drinking segment did not breach advertising law

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 18, 2026, 4:07 PM
1 minute read
Lisa’s overseas drinking segment did not breach advertising law | Thaiger

Thailand’s public health minister has dismissed controversy surrounding Lisa’s appearance with a Thai alcoholic drink on an overseas television programme, saying the incident did not violate Thailand’s alcohol advertising law.

Pattana Promphat said the segment was filmed and broadcast abroad, while Lisa’s actions appeared personal and showed no intention to advertise the product.

“Thai law does not prohibit drinking alcohol. It prohibits alcohol advertising,” the minister explained.

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Lisa recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she introduced the host to som tam and a drink made with Thai beer, soju and Sprite. She also taught Fallon to say “mod kaew”, meaning “bottoms up”, before they drank together.

Pattana said Thai media outlets and social media users who reshared the footage had generally blurred the brand name and logo, which he considered compliant with Thai law.

However, he warned content creators to be careful when recreating the drink. Content that clearly displays a brand or links viewers to an online shop could be considered commercially motivated and may face legal scrutiny.

The minister added that the incident should not have become a major controversy, particularly as it occurred outside Thailand.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 18, 2026, 4:07 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.
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