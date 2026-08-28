Swedish singer receives Thai-style tribute from old school on Koh Lanta, Krabi

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 28, 2026, 3:57 PM
2 minutes read
Swedish singer receives Thai-style tribute from old school on Koh Lanta, Krabi | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Zara Larsson and Instagram/ @thaiticketmajor

A language school on Koh Lanta in Krabi has put up Thai-style congratulatory banners for Swedish singer Zara Larsson after she revealed that she spent part of her childhood on the island.

Larsson announced her Midnight Sun Tour stop in Bangkok in July. The concert will take place at UOB Live at Emsphere shopping mall in Bangkok, with Live Nation Tero serving as the promoter.

Larsson has a large Thai fanbase, with many fans expressing interest in attending her show. However, many also complained about the ticket prices, saying they were expensive compared with Thailand’s minimum wage.

According to information shared by the promoter, tickets were priced between 2,800 and 3,900 baht, while the Soundcheck VIP Package cost 9,000 baht.

Zara Larsson Bangkok concert
Photo via Facebook/ Zara Larsson

Larsson later addressed the ticket prices in a video posted on her TikTok account. She said she agreed with her fans that the cost was not affordable and that she wanted her fans to be able to attend the show. She also said she felt sorry for those who could not afford the tickets.

Concerns over the ticket prices initially left tickets for the Bangkok show unsold. Larsson then launched a campaign asking fans to post dancing videos on TikTok until the tickets sold out.

The campaign succeeded, with the Bangkok leg of the Midnight Sun Tour selling out yesterday, August 27.

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Midnight Sun Tour stop in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Zara Larsson

In the same video, Larsson also said she was excited to return to Thailand after visiting the country several times for holidays. She later revealed that she had lived on Koh Lanta during her childhood. Larsson said…

“Honestly, this feels like semi-personal to me because I love Thailand I’ve been there so many times, I used to do third grade in Koh Lanta, fun fact, like Thailand raised me. It’s really no, honestly, it’s like it’s like a part of my childhood actually.”

The revelation surprised her Thai fans and the video went viral among Thai social media users.

Koh Lanta school Zara Larsson
Photo via Instagram/ @thaiticketmajor

Following the trend, Sanuk Language School (Svenska Skolan Thailand) on Koh Lanta, where Larsson said she attended third grade, put up banners outside the school praising the singer and promoting her upcoming concert. One banner read…

“Svenska Skolan Thailand would like to congratulate the world’s famous singer and our alumni, Zara Larsson. Her concert, Midnight Sun Tour, is coming to Thailand on November 1 at UOB Live, Emsphere.”

Thai Ticketmajor posted banners on its official Instagram account. The posts attracted attention from Thai social media users because the banners were designed in a Thai style familiar from signs displayed outside several government offices across Thailand. Larsson responded to the post with emojis to express her appreciation.

@zaralarsson

Let’s have a chat

♬ original sound – Zara Larsson

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 28, 2026, 3:57 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.