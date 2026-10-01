Maya Bay reopens after two-month conservation closure

Maya Bay in Krabi reopened to visitors today, October 1, after its annual two-month closure to allow the beach and surrounding marine ecosystem to recover during the monsoon season.

The famous beach on Koh Phi Phi Leh, part of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, closes every year from August 1 to September 30.

The break is intended to reduce pressure from tourism while also keeping visitors away during a period when rougher seas can make boat travel more difficult.

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Maya Bay reopens under the same conservation-focused approach introduced after years of heavy visitor pressure. Swimming remains prohibited, while boats use the pier at Loh Samah Bay on the opposite side of the island rather than entering Maya Bay itself.

The restrictions follow a much longer closure that began in 2018 after mass tourism damaged coral reefs and other parts of the bay’s ecosystem. Maya Bay eventually reopened in January 2022 with tighter visitor controls and has since continued with annual seasonal closures.

The latest closure also produced encouraging signs for marine conservation.

A Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation survey recorded as many as 278 adult blacktip reef sharks close to the beach during an early-morning survey on September 2. The department said it was the highest figure recorded in its survey data for the 2026 fiscal year.

Researchers said the large gathering reflected the importance of the bay as habitat for blacktip reef sharks and showed the benefits of reducing human disturbance during the closure period.

The annual break also gives officials time to monitor coral reefs, beaches and marine life before tourism resumes ahead of Thailand’s high season.

Maya Bay became internationally famous after appearing in the 2000 film The Beach, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Its popularity subsequently brought heavy tourism to the small bay and helped drive the conservation measures now used to manage visitors.

Although Maya Bay reopens today, access remains subject to national park rules and sea conditions, and visitors are advised to check conditions before travelling.