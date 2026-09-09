Krabi woman confronts foreign man over alleged Muslim insult

A Thai woman confronted a foreign man at a supermarket in Krabi, alleging that he cut the queue and insulted her by saying, “Muslim is number 2.”

The woman shared footage of the confrontation on her Facebook account yesterday, September 7, along with a caption explaining the incident. She said her hands and voice were trembling with anger and that she never expected to experience such an incident herself.

The woman said she was waiting in the fast-track checkout lane at a Makro supermarket in Krabi when the foreign man pushed his shopping cart in front of her, cutting the queue.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the woman, the man then told her, “Muslim is number 2.”

In the video, the woman demanded that the foreign man explain his comment and apologise. She said people of all races, nationalities and religions were human.

The foreign man attempted to cover his face from the camera with a scarf. He said he was only shopping.

At the end of the video, the foreign man apologised to the woman, saying, “I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to offend you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman later explained in her caption that the man also walked towards her and allegedly attempted to grab her phone to stop her from filming. She said the man gave her a 10-baht coin before leaving, which she considered another insult.

Despite the heated confrontation, the woman thanked Makro employees for their response and assistance. She also apologised to uninvolved customers whose faces appeared in the footage.

The woman’s friends and several Thai netizens expressed their support for her in the comments section of the Facebook post.

One friend claimed that she had previously encountered the same foreign man on the road. She alleged that she saw him run a red light while riding a motorcycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The friend also claimed that the man rode through a small gap between two trucks, which she considered dangerous. The friend further alleged that the man regularly walked along the road while talking to himself. These claims have not been independently verified.

Similar news