Krabi kosher restaurant raided for reopening under suspected nominee scheme

Officials inspected a kosher restaurant in Ao Nang, Krabi, yesterday, September 28, after it reopened following a previous closure linked to a nominee arrangement involving its former Israeli owner.

Krabi Governor Angkoon Sila Thawikul led the inspection after authorities previously found that the restaurant’s actual owner was an Israeli national who allegedly used two Thai nationals as nominees to operate the business.

The Krabi Provincial Court imposed a penalty, and the Israeli owner was deported from Thailand.

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However, around 20 days after the deportation, a new company was registered to operate the restaurant, with a Thai businessperson from Chiang Mai listed as its owner. The restaurant subsequently reopened and reportedly allocated part of its premises for Jewish religious ceremonies.

During the latest inspection, officials found that almost all products available at the restaurant allegedly lacked Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registration or approval. They also found that the products had not undergone the required customs import procedures.

The items included frozen food, bread and alcoholic beverages. Officials also noted that the restaurant’s menu was written entirely in Hebrew, without Thai-language descriptions, which they said did not comply with applicable requirements.

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Packaging found during the inspection indicated that some products had been sent from Bangkok and Surat Thani. Officials seized the items as evidence and planned to investigate how the products entered Thailand.

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The restaurant operator is facing a charge of importing goods without completing the required customs procedures. Officials also contacted the business owner to provide information as part of the investigation.

Investigators examining the restaurant’s financial transactions reportedly found transfers to an Israeli national who was not listed as the restaurant’s owner. The individual was also found to have close ties to the former Israeli owner who had been deported.

The reported transfer amounts allegedly matched the restaurant’s declared revenue for a period spanning August to July. Officials are examining the transactions as part of the wider investigation.

The inspection also raised questions about the restaurant’s reported connections with Chabad groups operating in Thailand.

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