Krabi kosher restaurant raided for reopening under suspected nominee scheme

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 30, 2026, 4:20 PM
1 minute read
Krabi kosher restaurant raided for reopening under suspected nominee scheme
Photo via Facebook/ อังกูร ศีลาเทวากูล - Angkura Siladhewakul

Officials inspected a kosher restaurant in Ao Nang, Krabi, yesterday, September 28, after it reopened following a previous closure linked to a nominee arrangement involving its former Israeli owner.

Krabi Governor Angkoon Sila Thawikul led the inspection after authorities previously found that the restaurant’s actual owner was an Israeli national who allegedly used two Thai nationals as nominees to operate the business.

The Krabi Provincial Court imposed a penalty, and the Israeli owner was deported from Thailand.

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However, around 20 days after the deportation, a new company was registered to operate the restaurant, with a Thai businessperson from Chiang Mai listed as its owner. The restaurant subsequently reopened and reportedly allocated part of its premises for Jewish religious ceremonies.

Krabi kosher restaurant raided
Photo via Facebook/ อังกูร ศีลาเทวากูล – Angkura Siladhewakul

During the latest inspection, officials found that almost all products available at the restaurant allegedly lacked Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registration or approval. They also found that the products had not undergone the required customs import procedures.

The items included frozen food, bread and alcoholic beverages. Officials also noted that the restaurant’s menu was written entirely in Hebrew, without Thai-language descriptions, which they said did not comply with applicable requirements.

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Packaging found during the inspection indicated that some products had been sent from Bangkok and Surat Thani. Officials seized the items as evidence and planned to investigate how the products entered Thailand.

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Nominee suspected at kosher restaurant in Krabi
Photo via Facebook/ อังกูร ศีลาเทวากูล – Angkura Siladhewakul

The restaurant operator is facing a charge of importing goods without completing the required customs procedures. Officials also contacted the business owner to provide information as part of the investigation.

Investigators examining the restaurant’s financial transactions reportedly found transfers to an Israeli national who was not listed as the restaurant’s owner. The individual was also found to have close ties to the former Israeli owner who had been deported.

The reported transfer amounts allegedly matched the restaurant’s declared revenue for a period spanning August to July. Officials are examining the transactions as part of the wider investigation.

The inspection also raised questions about the restaurant’s reported connections with Chabad groups operating in Thailand.

Krabi An Nang Kosher restaurant
Photo via Facebook/ อังกูร ศีลาเทวากูล – Angkura Siladhewakul

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 30, 2026, 4:20 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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