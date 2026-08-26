Krabi homeowner reports 500,000 baht destruction allegedly caused by German tenant

A German man is wanted for causing extensive damage to a rental house in Krabi, with losses estimated by the homeowner at more than 500,000 baht.

Officers from Mueang Krabi Police Station received a report from the homeowner, Phatthalada, about the damage to her property on Maharat Road at around 5.30pm yesterday, August 25.

She told the police that she believed her 27 year old German tenant, Enderes Kai, was responsible for the damage. She said he had been renting the property for around four months.

A neighbouring resident had reported hearing loud noises coming from the house over the previous two days, which prompted Phatthalada to call the German man. However, he did not answer.

When she went to the property yesterday, she found it locked. Kai was not inside, although his motorcycle was still parked outside.

Phatthalada said she noticed that several windows were broken. Concerned that the tenant might be in danger, Phatthalada used a spare key to enter the property. She then discovered extensive damage throughout the house.

She found broken furniture, electrical appliances, doors, windows, and household items. Broken belongings and glass were scattered across the floors of the two-storey property. The house contained equipment related to cannabis and drugs, as well as a box of shotgun ammunition.

The homeowner estimated the damage at no less than 500,000 baht (US$14,600).

A security guard at the housing development told Phatthalada that Kai had left the rented house the previous afternoon.

The police visited the property to collect evidence and contacted the Immigration Bureau to request that Kai’s passport be impounded, amid concerns that he could leave Thailand. The police are continuing their efforts to locate Kai and bring him in for legal proceedings.

The reason for the damage has not yet been established. The police said they believed that drugs might have been involved due to the strong smell of cannabis and the presence of drug-related items inside the property.

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