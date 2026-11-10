Krabi drug suspect’s wife promises to wait during his sentence

A Thai man arrested with 1,408 methamphetamine pills in Krabi asked the district chief to witness his marriage before he was taken into custody. His wife reportedly promised to wait for him while he serves his sentence.

Mueang Krabi District Chief Preecha Sa-ingthong assigned a special operations team to raid a house in Krabi Noi subdistrict on November 9 following a tip-off that a resident was buying methamphetamine, locally known as Yaba, for resale.

Officers arrested 39 year old Khanchit Khrueakaew during the operation after finding 1,408 Yaba pills in his possession.

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Khanchit reportedly told officers that he had bought the drugs in Lam Thap district. He also claimed that members of his family were involved.

The arrested man was reported to be a cousin of Mano Khrueakaew, the 52 year old Krabi Noi subdistrict headman who recently led a group of protesters from Krabi to Government House in Bangkok to demand lower fuel prices.

Officials involved in the arrest said the operation followed information from an informant and was unrelated to the protest or any political matters.

Khanchit was charged with possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell. He had previously served a five-year prison sentence for possessing 30 grammes of crystal methamphetamine and 38 Yaba pills. He was released in August 2025, according to the report.

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Before Khanchit was taken into custody, he asked Preecha to witness his marriage to his girlfriend. The district chief agreed, and the couple signed a marriage certificate in his presence.

Khanchit’s wife reportedly promised not to start another relationship and said she would wait for him while he served his sentence.

The report did not provide details of the potential sentence for the latest charge.

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