Krabi drug suspect’s wife promises to wait during his sentence

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 10, 2026, 1:59 PM
1 minute read
Krabi drug suspect’s wife promises to wait during his sentence
Photo via Facebook/ ที่นี่มัน สุราษฎร์ V.2

A Thai man arrested with 1,408 methamphetamine pills in Krabi asked the district chief to witness his marriage before he was taken into custody. His wife reportedly promised to wait for him while he serves his sentence.

Mueang Krabi District Chief Preecha Sa-ingthong assigned a special operations team to raid a house in Krabi Noi subdistrict on November 9 following a tip-off that a resident was buying methamphetamine, locally known as Yaba, for resale.

Officers arrested 39 year old Khanchit Khrueakaew during the operation after finding 1,408 Yaba pills in his possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khanchit reportedly told officers that he had bought the drugs in Lam Thap district. He also claimed that members of his family were involved.

Krabi drug suspect seeks marriage before jail
Photo via Matichon

The arrested man was reported to be a cousin of Mano Khrueakaew, the 52 year old Krabi Noi subdistrict headman who recently led a group of protesters from Krabi to Government House in Bangkok to demand lower fuel prices.

Officials involved in the arrest said the operation followed information from an informant and was unrelated to the protest or any political matters.

Khanchit was charged with possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell. He had previously served a five-year prison sentence for possessing 30 grammes of crystal methamphetamine and 38 Yaba pills. He was released in August 2025, according to the report.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT
Krabi man requests to marry girlfriend before prison
Photo via Matichon

Before Khanchit was taken into custody, he asked Preecha to witness his marriage to his girlfriend. The district chief agreed, and the couple signed a marriage certificate in his presence.

Khanchit’s wife reportedly promised not to start another relationship and said she would wait for him while he served his sentence.

The report did not provide details of the potential sentence for the latest charge.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 10, 2026, 1:59 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Thailand&#8217;s sea of mist: 20 of the best cool-season escapes to chase the fog Travel Guides

Thailand’s sea of mist: 20 of the best cool-season escapes to chase the fog

29 minutes ago
Chinese and Myanmar men held over Pod K and laughing gas sales in Chon Buri Crime News

Chinese and Myanmar men held over Pod K and laughing gas sales in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
Pattaya warns of stall scams ahead of fireworks festival Pattaya News

Pattaya warns of stall scams ahead of fireworks festival

2 hours ago
Masseuses attacked by employer&#8217;s Slovak ex in Suphan Buri shop Crime News

Masseuses attacked by employer’s Slovak ex in Suphan Buri shop

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 3 seasons: a month-by-month guide on when to visit Travel

Thailand’s 3 seasons: a month-by-month guide on when to visit

3 hours ago
Police raid Pattaya house used as base for 350-million-baht romance scam Pattaya News

Police raid Pattaya house used as base for 350-million-baht romance scam

3 hours ago
Thailand plans work permit extensions for 2.3 million migrant workers Thailand News

Thailand plans work permit extensions for 2.3 million migrant workers

3 hours ago
Samut Prakan driver says she blacked out before fatal crash Thailand News

Samut Prakan driver says she blacked out before fatal crash

3 hours ago
Kanchanaburi court orders arrest of Myanmar migrant leader over birth record Central Thailand News

Kanchanaburi court orders arrest of Myanmar migrant leader over birth record

4 hours ago
Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider shines laser at ride-hailing rider Pattaya News

Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider shines laser at ride-hailing rider

4 hours ago
Pattaya steps up mpox education for nightlife workers Pattaya News

Pattaya steps up mpox education for nightlife workers

4 hours ago
GullivAir starts weekly Sofia to Phuket flights for winter season Aviation News

GullivAir starts weekly Sofia to Phuket flights for winter season

4 hours ago
Ukrainian, Russian women among nine injured in Pattaya boat crash Pattaya News

Ukrainian, Russian women among nine injured in Pattaya boat crash

5 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 10 November: heavy rain in 8 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 10 November: heavy rain in 8 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

7 hours ago
PM Anutin leads talks on cyber threats and national security Politics News

PM Anutin leads talks on cyber threats and national security

20 hours ago
Thailand urges no panic buying as 72-hour emergency bag sales rise Thailand News

Thailand urges no panic buying as 72-hour emergency bag sales rise

20 hours ago
Anutin tells Israeli ambassador Thailand will enforce its laws on all foreigners Politics News

Anutin tells Israeli ambassador Thailand will enforce its laws on all foreigners

21 hours ago
Rotten bread at Bangkok condo leads police to 2 million baht cocaine operation Bangkok News

Rotten bread at Bangkok condo leads police to 2 million baht cocaine operation

21 hours ago
Bank of Thailand orders banks to tighten cyber defences after overseas attacks Business News

Bank of Thailand orders banks to tighten cyber defences after overseas attacks

22 hours ago
Jet ski racer jumps into canal after engine explosion and fire Thailand News

Jet ski racer jumps into canal after engine explosion and fire

22 hours ago
AOT adds warehouse space and tracking to clear Suvarnabhumi cargo backlog Bangkok News

AOT adds warehouse space and tracking to clear Suvarnabhumi cargo backlog

23 hours ago
Elderly woman in Surat Thani dies after repeated abuse by caregiver Crime News

Elderly woman in Surat Thani dies after repeated abuse by caregiver

23 hours ago
Syrian man crosses border illegally after 2023 deportation and blacklisting Crime News

Syrian man crosses border illegally after 2023 deportation and blacklisting

1 day ago
Phuket motorcycle taxi rider stabbed after stopping to help foreign man Phuket News

Phuket motorcycle taxi rider stabbed after stopping to help foreign man

1 day ago
PM Anutin says government ready to listen to protesters&#8217; concerns Bangkok News

PM Anutin says government ready to listen to protesters’ concerns

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleSuvarnabhumi congestion threatens Thailand’s high season