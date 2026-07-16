Foreign tourists fall for treat-seeking trap of Krabi cat

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 16, 2026, 6:06 PM
1 minute read
Foreign tourists fall for treat-seeking trap of Krabi cat | Thaiger
Photo via Instagram/ @jmiiyaaa

A pet cat in Krabi has become an online sensation after repeatedly leading foreign tourists into a convenience store and persuade them to buy cat food and treats.

A South Korean tourist shared a video of the grey tabby on her Instagram account, @jmiiyaaa, on July 15 with the caption, “This cat took us to a cat food corner in a convenience store.”

The video shows the cat standing in front of a shelf stocked with cat food and treats before looking at the tourists and slowly blinking at them.

Krabi cat takes tourists to convenience store
Photo via Instagram/ @jmiiyaaa

Moments later, the South Korean woman and her friend selected a packet of cat treats and took it to the checkout. The footage ends with the tabby happily eating the treats outside the shop.

The cat is wearing a red collar, indicating that it has an owner. While the owner’s identity has not been confirmed, Bright TV reported that this was not the first time the feline had guided tourists to the pet food aisle.

The media outlet shared an earlier video originally posted on Threads by Taiwanese visitors. In that clip, the cat leads two tourists into the same convenience store before stopping at the pet food section. The Taiwanese tourists bought a pouch of cat food and watched the cat enjoy its snack outside the store.

Krabi cat tricks tourists to buy food
Photo via Threads/ @c.h0ilam

Both videos quickly spread across Thai social media, with many users joking that the cat had perfected its technique for persuading visitors to buy treats. Some of the comments included…

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“At first I felt sorry for the cat. Then I realised I should feel sorry for the tourists. Hahaha.”

“Cat language is international.”

“A new brand ambassador for cat food.”

“The leader of the scam gang has arrived.”

“Does she get commission from the cat food company?”

“The shop staff must be part of the operation. I’ve never seen cat food displayed on the bottom shelf like that.”

Many social media users also encouraged the cat’s owner to come forward and share more stories about the now-famous feline.

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A post shared by JEONGMI (@jmiiyaaa)

 

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 16, 2026, 6:06 PM
1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.