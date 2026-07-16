Foreign tourists fall for treat-seeking trap of Krabi cat

A pet cat in Krabi has become an online sensation after repeatedly leading foreign tourists into a convenience store and persuade them to buy cat food and treats.

A South Korean tourist shared a video of the grey tabby on her Instagram account, @jmiiyaaa, on July 15 with the caption, “This cat took us to a cat food corner in a convenience store.”

The video shows the cat standing in front of a shelf stocked with cat food and treats before looking at the tourists and slowly blinking at them.

Moments later, the South Korean woman and her friend selected a packet of cat treats and took it to the checkout. The footage ends with the tabby happily eating the treats outside the shop.

The cat is wearing a red collar, indicating that it has an owner. While the owner’s identity has not been confirmed, Bright TV reported that this was not the first time the feline had guided tourists to the pet food aisle.

The media outlet shared an earlier video originally posted on Threads by Taiwanese visitors. In that clip, the cat leads two tourists into the same convenience store before stopping at the pet food section. The Taiwanese tourists bought a pouch of cat food and watched the cat enjoy its snack outside the store.

Both videos quickly spread across Thai social media, with many users joking that the cat had perfected its technique for persuading visitors to buy treats. Some of the comments included…

“At first I felt sorry for the cat. Then I realised I should feel sorry for the tourists. Hahaha.”

“Cat language is international.”

“A new brand ambassador for cat food.”

“The leader of the scam gang has arrived.”

“Does she get commission from the cat food company?”

“The shop staff must be part of the operation. I’ve never seen cat food displayed on the bottom shelf like that.”

Many social media users also encouraged the cat’s owner to come forward and share more stories about the now-famous feline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JEONGMI (@jmiiyaaa)

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