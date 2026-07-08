Canadian man attacked by Krabi locals after stealing ambulance

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 8, 2026, 9:48 AM
291 1 minute read
Canadian man attacked by Krabi locals after stealing ambulance
Photo via Amarin TV

Police and residents in Krabi stopped a Canadian man after he stole and damaged an ambulance from a hospital earlier today, July 8.

Krabi Hospital contacted Mueang Krabi Police Station after the foreign man, later identified as 40 year old Canadian national, drove an ambulance out of the hospital at about 2am.

Hospital staff told officers and Amarin TV that it was unclear why the man had come to the hospital or whether he had received any treatment. They became aware of him only when he was seen leaving the premises in the ambulance.

The vehicle’s driver stated that the foreign man had been able to access the car because the key had been left in the ignition so it would be ready for emergency use.

Ambulance theft Krabi
Photo via Amarin TV

Using a GPS tracking system, hospital staff located the ambulance parked on Napa Jaras Road. Police were dispatched to the area and found the vehicle abandoned in an alley. Officers reported that the driver’s side door was damaged, allegedly after being kicked by the foreigner.

Police said the Canadian man attempted to leave the scene on foot towards a nearby hotel. Upon his detainment, officers reported that he appeared to behave erratically, with initial observations suggesting possible intoxication or a mental health issue, though no confirmation has been provided.

While waiting for transport to the police station, the Canadian man reportedly tried to flee again. According to Amarin TV, some locals intervened and physically assaulted him, leaving him with injuries, before he was restrained.

Related Articles
Canadian arrested for stealing ambulance in Krabi
Photo via Amarin TV

Police have not yet confirmed what charges the man may face. They have also not clarified the motive for the incident or released the results of any drug tests.

In a separate case in December last year, another Canadian man was arrested in Krabi after taking a car from outside a police station.

According to the vehicle owner, the man entered his car while he was parked outside a school waiting for his child. The owner drove to a police station to seek help, but the foreigner allegedly drove off when the owner was speaking with officers.

Canadian man injured in attack by locals after ambulance theft
Photo via Workpoint News

Latest Thailand News
Driver tries to beat barrier at Pattaya railway crossing, gets stuck Pattaya News

Driver tries to beat barrier at Pattaya railway crossing, gets stuck

8 minutes ago
Belgian woman detained at Phuket Airport after cannabis found in luggage Phuket News

Belgian woman detained at Phuket Airport after cannabis found in luggage

27 minutes ago
Canadian man attacked by Krabi locals after stealing ambulance Krabi News

Canadian man attacked by Krabi locals after stealing ambulance

1 hour ago
Politician accused of threats, assault against Thai journalist Politics News

Politician accused of threats, assault against Thai journalist

17 hours ago
Indian nationals arrested over etomidate haul at Suvarnabhumi Thailand News

Indian nationals arrested over etomidate haul at Suvarnabhumi

18 hours ago
Thai football commentator arrested over alleged gambling promotion Thailand News

Thai football commentator arrested over alleged gambling promotion

18 hours ago
Burmese man detained for assault that left Thai taxi driver blind Central Thailand News

Burmese man detained for assault that left Thai taxi driver blind

19 hours ago
Chiang Mai couple leave rental room overflowing with rubbish Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai couple leave rental room overflowing with rubbish

19 hours ago
SRT apologises after staff lose passenger&#8217;s cat from luggage compartment South Thailand News

SRT apologises after staff lose passenger’s cat from luggage compartment

19 hours ago
M82 motorway nears opening, free trial starts in August Transport News

M82 motorway nears opening, free trial starts in August

20 hours ago
Laotian man alleges unfair treatment from Bangkok traffic police Bangkok News

Laotian man alleges unfair treatment from Bangkok traffic police

21 hours ago
South Korean man caught in Bangkok after stuffing meth in underwear Bangkok News

South Korean man caught in Bangkok after stuffing meth in underwear

21 hours ago
Jomtien&#8217;s rubbish problem refuses to go away Pattaya News

Jomtien’s rubbish problem refuses to go away

22 hours ago
Thai woman accuses Indian boyfriend of deceiving her into relationship Central Thailand News

Thai woman accuses Indian boyfriend of deceiving her into relationship

23 hours ago
Thai woman living in Australia identified as heroin recipient Thailand News

Thai woman living in Australia identified as heroin recipient

1 day ago
Friend suspects gambling debt link after man found dead on Pattaya beach Pattaya News

Friend suspects gambling debt link after man found dead on Pattaya beach

1 day ago
Ranong petrol station worker helps woman escape abusive ex-boyfriend Thailand News

Ranong petrol station worker helps woman escape abusive ex-boyfriend

2 days ago
Motorway guard dies of heart failure in confrontation with mentally ill man Central Thailand News

Motorway guard dies of heart failure in confrontation with mentally ill man

2 days ago
Thailand&#8217;s inflation hits 2.42% in June as food vendors raise prices nationwide Economy News

Thailand’s inflation hits 2.42% in June as food vendors raise prices nationwide

2 days ago
Thai airport security set to increase after flight attendant arrest in Australia Aviation News

Thai airport security set to increase after flight attendant arrest in Australia

2 days ago
2 Chinese surrogacy suspects wanted by China arrested in Pattaya Pattaya News

2 Chinese surrogacy suspects wanted by China arrested in Pattaya

2 days ago
British tourist loses keycard, threatens Pattaya hotel staff Pattaya News

British tourist loses keycard, threatens Pattaya hotel staff

2 days ago
Thai man fatally stabbed after intervening in domestic dispute Thailand News

Thai man fatally stabbed after intervening in domestic dispute

2 days ago
Thai ticket scalper abuses 7-Eleven staff after failed purchase Bangkok News

Thai ticket scalper abuses 7-Eleven staff after failed purchase

2 days ago
Vietnam and Philippines reach upper-middle-income status, leaving Thailand stuck in the middle-income trap Business News

Vietnam and Philippines reach upper-middle-income status, leaving Thailand stuck in the middle-income trap

2 days ago
Crime NewsKrabi NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 8, 2026, 9:48 AM
291 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.