Canadian man attacked by Krabi locals after stealing ambulance

Police and residents in Krabi stopped a Canadian man after he stole and damaged an ambulance from a hospital earlier today, July 8.

Krabi Hospital contacted Mueang Krabi Police Station after the foreign man, later identified as 40 year old Canadian national, drove an ambulance out of the hospital at about 2am.

Hospital staff told officers and Amarin TV that it was unclear why the man had come to the hospital or whether he had received any treatment. They became aware of him only when he was seen leaving the premises in the ambulance.

The vehicle’s driver stated that the foreign man had been able to access the car because the key had been left in the ignition so it would be ready for emergency use.

Using a GPS tracking system, hospital staff located the ambulance parked on Napa Jaras Road. Police were dispatched to the area and found the vehicle abandoned in an alley. Officers reported that the driver’s side door was damaged, allegedly after being kicked by the foreigner.

Police said the Canadian man attempted to leave the scene on foot towards a nearby hotel. Upon his detainment, officers reported that he appeared to behave erratically, with initial observations suggesting possible intoxication or a mental health issue, though no confirmation has been provided.

While waiting for transport to the police station, the Canadian man reportedly tried to flee again. According to Amarin TV, some locals intervened and physically assaulted him, leaving him with injuries, before he was restrained.

Police have not yet confirmed what charges the man may face. They have also not clarified the motive for the incident or released the results of any drug tests.

In a separate case in December last year, another Canadian man was arrested in Krabi after taking a car from outside a police station.

According to the vehicle owner, the man entered his car while he was parked outside a school waiting for his child. The owner drove to a police station to seek help, but the foreigner allegedly drove off when the owner was speaking with officers.