Use of reserved mangrove forest approved for the Koh Lanta bridge

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 19, 2026, 5:12 PM
50 2 minutes read
Use of reserved mangrove forest approved for the Koh Lanta bridge | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiPost

Thailand’s Cabinet approved the use of mangrove forest for the Koh Lanta bridge project in Krabi, clearing a major step for the long-planned transport development in southern Thailand.

Deputy spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office Lalida Phersviewatthana announced yesterday, June 18, that the Cabinet approved the Department of Rural Roads’ request to use approximately 14,470 square metres of mangrove forest land for construction.

The land will be used for the Koh Lanta bridge project linking Koh Klang and Koh Lanta Noi in Krabi province.

Lalida said the Koh Lanta bridge is a major transport infrastructure project aimed at improving connectivity in southern Thailand. The bridge will span 2.527 kilometres and is designed to improve travel between Koh Klang on the Krabi mainland and Koh Lanta Noi.

Koh Lanta Bridge linking mainland with island
Photo via ThaiRath

The development will include a cable-stayed bridge, a cantilever bridge, three U-turn points, two viewing points on the bridge and connecting roads on both sides.

The project is intended to reduce travel delays caused by ferry services, ease traffic congestion and improve transport convenience for residents, tourists and freight operators.

According to Lalida, the total project budget stands at 1.8 billion baht, comprising 1.26 billion baht in foreign loans and 540 million baht from the national budget.

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The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has not objected to the development but has required the Department of Rural Roads to strictly follow environmental protection measures outlined in the Environmental Impact Assessment report.

Mangrove forest approved for Koh Lanta Bridge
Photo via ThaiRath

The department is also required to carry out mangrove reforestation covering at least 20 times the area used for construction and complete all legal land-use approval procedures.

Lalida said the government remains committed to balancing infrastructure development with environmental protection.

She said restoration, mitigation and compensation measures would be implemented to ensure long-term sustainability while protecting natural resources.

Thai cabinet backs Koh Lanta Bridge
Photo via Bangkokbiznews

A similar large-scale transport project is also under consideration in southern Thailand. Last year, officials proposed a bridge linking Koh Samui to mainland Surat Thani.

The proposed bridge is expected to stretch 37 kilometres, with approximately 25 kilometres crossing the Gulf of Thailand.

According to the latest update, the Koh Samui bridge project remains in the public hearing stage. Officials expect the proposal to be submitted for Cabinet approval in 2027, with construction projected for completion between 2033 and 2034.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 19, 2026, 5:12 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.