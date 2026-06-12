Female Thai caretaker arrested for allegedly stealing record collection from Swiss man

Police arrested a Thai caretaker for allegedly stealing a record collection valued at more than 12.5 million baht from a Swiss man in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The complaint was raised by Swiss national Peter Kalt, who reported that his collection of more than 1,000 vinyl records and 400 CDs had gone missing from his home in Hin Lek Fai subdistrict, Hua Hin.

Kalt said he had built the collection over many years while living and working in Chicago and Switzerland before relocating to Thailand. He described the items as both financially valuable and personally significant, reflecting different periods of his life.

He told police he suspected a Thai caretaker, later identified as Ritsanisanaphat “Aoi” Sasiphatninrat, who was assigned to care for him through a local nursing service. According to Kalt, the caretaker had previously mentioned financial difficulties and had asked him and his wife for money.

The caretaker was reportedly removed from her position before the disappearance of the collection was discovered.

Kalt said he sought assistance from local media and online communities after receiving limited updates from police, who had confirmed they knew the identity of a suspect but had not yet taken further action at that time.

The case gained attention among Hua Hin residents and collectors, with several individuals providing information to assist the investigation.

According to updates shared in a local Facebook group, police later detained the accused for questioning. Officers examined her mobile phone and found messages indicating attempts to sell parts of the collection.

Police said the accused allegedly told potential buyers that the Swiss couple had authorised the sale and that she was acting as an agent. Investigators also found images of the collection taken inside the victim’s home and shared with buyers.

The accused is currently in police custody, while details of formal charges or penalties have not yet been announced.

Police are working to identify buyers and recover the missing items. Kalt has urged anyone who may have purchased records from the collection to contact authorities to facilitate their return.