Female Thai caretaker arrested for allegedly stealing record collection from Swiss man

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 12, 2026, 3:05 PM
230 1 minute read
Female Thai caretaker arrested for allegedly stealing record collection from Swiss man | Thaiger
Photo via Hua Hin Today and Facebook/ ทีย่า เพชรประชากุล

Police arrested a Thai caretaker for allegedly stealing a record collection valued at more than 12.5 million baht from a Swiss man in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The complaint was raised by Swiss national Peter Kalt, who reported that his collection of more than 1,000 vinyl records and 400 CDs had gone missing from his home in Hin Lek Fai subdistrict, Hua Hin.

Kalt said he had built the collection over many years while living and working in Chicago and Switzerland before relocating to Thailand. He described the items as both financially valuable and personally significant, reflecting different periods of his life.

He told police he suspected a Thai caretaker, later identified as Ritsanisanaphat “Aoi” Sasiphatninrat, who was assigned to care for him through a local nursing service. According to Kalt, the caretaker had previously mentioned financial difficulties and had asked him and his wife for money.

Thai woman arrested for record collection theft
Photo via Facebook/ Facebook/ ทีย่า เพชรประชากุล

The caretaker was reportedly removed from her position before the disappearance of the collection was discovered.

Kalt said he sought assistance from local media and online communities after receiving limited updates from police, who had confirmed they knew the identity of a suspect but had not yet taken further action at that time.

The case gained attention among Hua Hin residents and collectors, with several individuals providing information to assist the investigation.

Related Articles

According to updates shared in a local Facebook group, police later detained the accused for questioning. Officers examined her mobile phone and found messages indicating attempts to sell parts of the collection.

Vinyl records theft suspect arrested in Hua Hin
Photo via Facebook/ Facebook/ ทีย่า เพชรประชากุล

Police said the accused allegedly told potential buyers that the Swiss couple had authorised the sale and that she was acting as an agent. Investigators also found images of the collection taken inside the victim’s home and shared with buyers.

The accused is currently in police custody, while details of formal charges or penalties have not yet been announced.

Police are working to identify buyers and recover the missing items. Kalt has urged anyone who may have purchased records from the collection to contact authorities to facilitate their return.

Thai woman arrested for allegedly stealing record collection
Photo via Facebook/ Facebook/ ทีย่า เพชรประชากุล

Latest Thailand News
Thai taxi driver accused of taking Taiwanese man’s belongings | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi driver accused of taking Taiwanese man’s belongings

21 minutes ago
Thailand could gain 11 new international routes after airline talks | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand could gain 11 new international routes after airline talks

27 minutes ago
Pathum Thani raid catches 121 foreign workers at industrial estate | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pathum Thani raid catches 121 foreign workers at industrial estate

1 hour ago
Female Thai caretaker arrested for allegedly stealing record collection from Swiss man | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Female Thai caretaker arrested for allegedly stealing record collection from Swiss man

1 hour ago
Officials investigate alleged sale of 36 million Thais&#8217; personal data | Thaiger Hot News

Officials investigate alleged sale of 36 million Thais’ personal data

2 hours ago
Missing Burmese woman found murdered, dismembered in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Missing Burmese woman found murdered, dismembered in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thai lawyer, wife in alleged fraud case released on bail | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai lawyer, wife in alleged fraud case released on bail

3 hours ago
Dark web seller claims access to personal data of 36 million Thais | Thaiger Thailand News

Dark web seller claims access to personal data of 36 million Thais

3 hours ago
Dutch tourist reports 140,000 baht necklace theft in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Dutch tourist reports 140,000 baht necklace theft in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Thai man admits stealing, burning neighbour&#8217;s winning lottery ticket | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai man admits stealing, burning neighbour’s winning lottery ticket

5 hours ago
Thai government warns fans over online World Cup scams | Thaiger World Cup

Thai government warns fans over online World Cup scams

6 hours ago
Nitrite found in Udon Thani noodle soup, 3 bowls can cause death | Thaiger Thailand News

Nitrite found in Udon Thani noodle soup, 3 bowls can cause death

6 hours ago
Princess Bajrakitiyabha passes away at 47 after years of treatment | Thaiger Hot News

Princess Bajrakitiyabha passes away at 47 after years of treatment

7 hours ago
Foreigners caught on CCTV abandoning baby near Udon Thani canal | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigners caught on CCTV abandoning baby near Udon Thani canal

23 hours ago
Phuket lifeguards intervene after foreign woman ignores warning flag | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket lifeguards intervene after foreign woman ignores warning flag

24 hours ago
Anutin vows closer ties after meeting FBI deputy director | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin vows closer ties after meeting FBI deputy director

1 day ago
Israeli man held for illegal business, land ownership on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli man held for illegal business, land ownership on Koh Pha Ngan

1 day ago
Foreigner lets young child steer car on busy Phuket road | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigner lets young child steer car on busy Phuket road

1 day ago
18 Indian nationals denied boarding to Laos over missing documents | Thaiger Bangkok News

18 Indian nationals denied boarding to Laos over missing documents

1 day ago
Riding the BTS to the edge of Bangkok: A guide to the skytrain&#8217;s suburban reach | Thaiger Bangkok Travel

Riding the BTS to the edge of Bangkok: A guide to the skytrain’s suburban reach

1 day ago
Two sentenced to death over 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Two sentenced to death over 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing

1 day ago
American man caught for assault, property damage in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

American man caught for assault, property damage in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Foreigner hurt stepping in as man beats girlfriend in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigner hurt stepping in as man beats girlfriend in Pattaya

1 day ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 12 to 14) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 12 to 14)

1 day ago
Woman arrested after Phuket tuk tuk driver robbed of gold | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman arrested after Phuket tuk tuk driver robbed of gold

1 day ago
Crime NewsHua Hin NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 12, 2026, 3:05 PM
230 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.