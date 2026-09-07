Hua Hin appoints contractor to demolish 15 waterfront buildings

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 7, 2026, 3:41 PM
2 minutes read
Hua Hin appoints contractor to demolish 15 waterfront buildings | Thaiger
Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul | Photo via Facebook/นพพร วุฒิกุล

Hua Hin Municipality has appointed a contractor to demolish 15 waterfront structures along Naresdamri Road after their owners failed to comply with removal orders following a final Supreme Administrative Court ruling.

The Hua Hin waterfront demolition covers buildings between Hua Hin Fishing Pier and Chao Mae Thap Thim Shrine.

The municipality and Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul announced the decision through their official Facebook pages on Thursday, September 3, following a meeting chaired by the mayor.

Owners of the affected structures had been given 30 days from receiving formal notices to dismantle the buildings themselves.

According to the municipality, none of the owners reported completing the required work within that period. Officials will therefore proceed with the demolition in accordance with the court ruling and relevant laws.

The municipality did not announce when the contractor would begin removing the structures.

Hua Hin appoints contractor to demolish 15 waterfront buildings | News by Thaiger
Hua Hin municipality officials during a meeting regarding the waterfront structure demolitions | Photo via Facebook/นพพร วุฒิกุล

Hua Hin Today reported that the decision represents the latest development in a dispute dating back to at least 2002 over buildings occupying an approximately 400-metre section of Hua Hin’s beachfront.

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The area contains homes, seafood restaurants, guesthouses and other structures, with some buildings extending over the sea.

Officials maintain that the affected structures occupy beach or tidal land forming part of the state-owned public domain.

Residents and property owners have disputed that position over the years. Some have argued that their families were members of Hua Hin’s original fishing community and occupied the waterfront before the town developed into a resort destination.

They have cited historical property records, tax receipts, permits and previous recognition by officials as evidence supporting their claims to remain in the area. However, the source reports that not all occupants hold formal title deeds for land on the seaward side of Naresdamri Road.

Around 40 buildings were targeted for removal in 2016. Some owners subsequently dismantled their properties, while others challenged Hua Hin Municipality’s removal orders through the Administrative Court.

In 2018, the Phetchaburi Administrative Court upheld demolition orders in several cases, finding that the disputed buildings stood on state-owned public land. Appeals against the decisions continued to the Supreme Administrative Court.

In June 2025, more than 30 structures faced another demolition deadline as part of an enforcement process involving the Marine Department.

The municipality’s latest announcement covers 15 structures. However, it did not explain how those buildings relate to the larger group of more than 30 structures involved in the 2025 enforcement process.

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Hua Hin News
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 7, 2026, 3:41 PM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.