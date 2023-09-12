Monkey sterilisation drive in Hua Hin aims to control escalating population

Photo: KhaoSod

Hua Hin Municipality has spearheaded a sterilisation drive to curb the escalating monkey population in the area, aiming to sterilise approximately 300 primates. This determined effort is hoped to alleviate the persistent problems of local residents and communities caused by the monkeys.

Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin, Busaba Choksucharti, revealed details about the annual sterilisation drive for the monkeys, stating that it is aimed at reducing the rapidly growing monkey population. The Hua Hin Municipality, in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, has allocated budgetary funds to support the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation for this cause.

This year, the project targets the sterilisation of approximately 300 monkeys, with a budget of 580,000 baht. The operation commenced on September 6 and is scheduled to conclude on September 24.

The sterilisation drive operation is headquartered at Wat Busaya Pattana, where a team from the Department of National Parks has assembled to capture monkeys from the Khao Hin Lek Fai area and the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course. A team of veterinarians has also been assigned to conduct the sterilisation procedures.

Since the operation began on the 6th of September, approximately 100 monkeys have been sterilised. The majority of the captured monkeys had already been sterilised, a result of Hua Hin Municipality’s continuous population control efforts, which has led to a decrease in the number of pregnant monkeys.

Reducing the monkey population is considered the primary strategy employed by Hua Hin Municipality to prevent the proliferation of monkeys that could potentially disrupt local communities. After comprehensive coverage of the area, the sterilisation drive may extend to Khao Takiab or monkeys from Khao Takiab may be brought to Wat Busaya Pattana for sterilisation, as it is the project’s operational centre.

This joint operation between Hua Hin Municipality and the Department of National Parks thanked the department’s officials for their assistance in alleviating the problem by reducing the monkey population. The project has been continuously carried out by the Hua Hin Municipality for six years, sterilising several thousand monkeys.

Follow us on :













This sterilisation drive initiative is expected to significantly and sustainably reduce the monkey population in the future, lessening their disturbance to residents and tourists in the area, reported KhaoSod.

Follow our latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.