Five Hua Hin-area hotels recognised among 71 across Thailand

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 9, 2026, 9:27 AM
2 minutes read
Five Hua Hin-area hotels recognised among 71 across Thailand
Devasom Hua Hin Resort | Photo via Facebook

Five hotels in and around Hua Hin have been recognised in the Michelin Guide’s 2026 hotel selection, with two properties receiving the distinction for the first time as Thailand’s total number of recognised hotels increases to 71.

The results, announced previously on September 18, highlight the coastal destination’s presence in the country’s hospitality sector. All five properties received One Michelin Key, which is awarded to hotels offering what Michelin describes as a very special stay.

The number of Hua Hin Michelin Key hotels has increased as part of a wider expansion of the awards across Thailand, with the national total rising from 62 properties in 2025 to 71 this year. The 2026 selection includes six Three-Key hotels, 22 Two-Key hotels and 43 One-Key hotels.

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Among the two newcomers are Chiva-Som Hua Hin, a wellness retreat, and Devasom Hua Hin, a boutique beachfront resort near Cha-am. Both were included in the Michelin Key selection for the first time.

They join three previously recognised properties: Anantara Hua Hin Resort & Spa, V Villas Hua Hin and Aleenta Resort & Spa, Hua-Hin, which is located in the Pran Buri area.

Five Hua Hin-area hotels recognised among 71 across Thailand | News by Thaiger
Anantara Hua Hin Resort & Spa | Photo via Facebook

The five properties represent different types of accommodation along the coastline, ranging from wellness-focused retreats to beachfront hotels and private villa resorts.

The Michelin Key distinction was introduced in Thailand in 2024, extending the guide’s evaluation system beyond restaurants. Unlike Michelin Stars, which recognise culinary excellence, Michelin Keys assess the overall accommodation experience.

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Hotels are evaluated against five criteria: architecture and interior design, service quality and consistency, individual character, value for money, and their contribution to the surrounding location.

The system has three levels. One Key recognises a very special stay, Two Keys indicate an exceptional stay, and Three Keys represent an extraordinary stay.

Nationwide, six hotels received the highest Three-Key distinction in 2026, including three properties in Bangkok: Capella Bangkok, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok and The Siam.

The remaining Three-Key recipients were Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Krabi, and Amanpuri in Phuket.

Five Hua Hin-area hotels recognised among 71 across Thailand | News by Thaiger
Capella Bangkok | Photo via Facebook

Capella Bangkok was promoted to the Three-Key category this year, while other properties across the country also received new distinctions or moved into higher categories.

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Among the new recipients were Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, which earned Two Keys, and Onsen at Moncham in Chiang Mai, Maison Mystique Khao Yai in Nakhon Ratchasima and The Retreat Koh Chang in Trat, each awarded One Key.

The expansion continues a trend since Michelin introduced the awards in Thailand in 2024, when 58 hotels received Keys. That number increased to 62 in 2025 before reaching 71 in the latest selection.

For Hua Hin and its surrounding coastal communities, the latest recognition places five local properties alongside hotels in major tourism destinations such as Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Koh Samui.

The complete list of Thailand’s 2026 Michelin Key recipients is available through the Michelin Guide’s official website.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 9, 2026, 9:27 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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