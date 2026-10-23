Hua Hin beachfront demolition to proceed after human rights talks

Hua Hin Municipality will proceed with the demolition of 15 beachfront buildings following a meeting with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) yesterday, October 22, which confirmed it would not interfere with existing court orders.

The Hua Hin beachfront demolition will follow the original timetable, with electricity and water supplies to affected properties scheduled for disconnection on October 29. Officials also plan to install concrete barriers to prevent the cleared areas from being occupied again.

National Human Rights Commissioner Sayamol Kaiyoorawong said the municipality could continue enforcing the demolition orders while the commission reviewed whether the procedures adequately protected residents’ rights.

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She explained that the NHRC’s involvement was intended to ensure affected residents could participate in discussions with officials and that the removal process would proceed without unnecessary conflict.

The decision follows the postponement of demolition work originally planned for October 16, after the NHRC requested additional discussions with municipal and provincial officials.

The affected buildings are located between Hua Hin Fishing Pier and Chao Mae Thap Thim Shrine in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Of the 26 structures remaining under demolition orders, 15 fall under Hua Hin Municipality’s responsibility, while the Marine Department oversees the other 11.

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Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul and Prachuap Khiri Khan Deputy Governor Phanphat Sitthisak attended the October 22 meeting alongside representatives of relevant agencies.

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The NHRC said it would examine whether the municipality and Marine Department had followed the required procedures, including issuing written warnings and providing sufficient notice before demolishing properties.

Phanphat said the agencies had explained their actions and that the information presented did not indicate any breaches of official procedures. The NHRC’s assessment of those procedures remains ongoing.

The commission received complaints from 19 people concerned about losing homes and livelihoods on land they said they had occupied for many years.

Discussions also addressed possible relocation assistance, accommodation arrangements, moving expenses and compensation under existing regulations. No final assistance package was announced.

The demolition programme follows years of legal disputes over structures occupying public beachfront land. The municipality previously appointed a contractor to remove the 15 buildings after property owners failed to comply with removal orders.

The contracted work is scheduled to run until January 22, 2027, with officials planning to carry out the removals gradually.

Following Thursday’s meeting, a group of supporters submitted a letter to the NHRC backing the return of the beachfront land to public use and highlighting its potential benefits for tourism.