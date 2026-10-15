Hua Hin beach buildings face phased demolition from Oct 16

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 15, 2026, 2:06 PM
1 minute read
Hua Hin beach buildings face phased demolition from Oct 16
Hua Hin officials meet regarding court-ordered beachfront demolitions, Oct. 14, 2026 | Photo via Facebook/Hua Hin Municipality

Hua Hin beach demolition work is set to begin tomorrow, October 16, with contractors preparing to remove parts of 15 waterfront buildings following a final court ruling ordering the return of public beachfront land.

The operation covers structures between Hua Hin Fishing Pier and the Chao Mae Thap Thim Shrine in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, beginning with vacant properties and sections that can be dismantled without disturbing residents.

The arrangements were agreed during a meeting on October 14, attended by Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul and representatives from the police, Marine Department, land agencies and utility providers.

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The first phase will focus on extensions projecting into the sea, signs and non-residential structures. Officials will return on October 22 for a final inspection before proceeding with the remaining buildings.

Hua Hin beach buildings face phased demolition from Oct 16 | News by Thaiger
Hua Hin officials meet regarding court-ordered beachfront demolitions, Oct. 14, 2026 | Photo via Facebook/Hua Hin Municipality

Electricity and water supplies to affected properties are scheduled to be disconnected on October 29, following inspections and advance notification to property owners.

The municipality has appointed a private contractor under a 120-day agreement running from September 25 until January 22, 2027.

Municipal officers have been visiting affected properties since late September to explain the demolition requirements and encourage cooperation. Two owners have indicated they intend to remove their buildings themselves.

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The dispute dates back to a final Supreme Court ruling in 2014 ordering the removal of structures occupying public land in cases involving 40 property owners.

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Fourteen owners subsequently complied, while the remaining 26 challenged municipal orders prohibiting the use of their buildings. The Supreme Administrative Court later dismissed those challenges and rejected applications for temporary protection.

Hua Hin beach buildings face phased demolition from Oct 16 | News by Thaiger
Beachfront site targeted for demolition | Facebook/นพพร วุฒิกุล

Of the 26 remaining buildings, 15 fall under Hua Hin Municipality’s current demolition programme, while another 11 are the responsibility of the Marine Department.

Mayor Nopporn said enforcement would proceed gradually to minimise disruption and avoid confrontations with residents. However, police could take legal action against anyone directly obstructing the demolition.

Discussions are continuing between the municipality and the Marine Department over funding and coordination for removing the remaining 11 structures.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 15, 2026, 2:06 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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