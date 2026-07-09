Hua Hin coffee shop seeks return of mug, saucer stolen by foreign customer

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 9, 2026, 2:46 PM
955 1 minute read
Hua Hin coffee shop seeks return of mug, saucer stolen by foreign customer
Photo via Facebook/ Piyanun Nui

An owner of a coffee shop in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, exposed a foreign woman for allegedly attempting to obtain free milk and stealing a coffee mug and saucer yesterday, July 8.

Piyanun, who owns an Amazon coffee franchise store in Soi Hua Hin 61, shared photographs of the foreign customer on her Facebook account and in local Facebook groups, asking anyone who recognised the woman to encourage her to return the stolen items.

According to Piyanun, the customer ordered a large hot cappuccino, which cost 60 baht and requested extra milk. Staff recommended that she order a hot latte instead, explaining that it contained more milk, but the customer chose to keep her original order.

Piyanun said staff added extra milk to the cappuccino as requested. After receiving the drink, the foreigner reportedly tasted it at the counter before asking for more milk.

Stealing coffee mug in Hua Hin
Photo via Facebook/ Piyanun Nui

The owner said staff declined the request, explaining that additional milk had already been added. The customer then expressed dissatisfaction before sitting outside and finishing the drink.

According to Piyanun, the foreign woman later returned to the counter and asked for more milk to be added to the cup. Staff instead advised her that she could order a hot milk for 40 baht.

The owner alleged that the customer became upset, photographed staff members and the shop’s sign before returning to her seat. Before leaving the café, the customer allegedly placed a coffee mug and saucer into her bag and walked away.

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Hua Hin coffee shop theft
Photo via Facebook/ Piyanun Nui

Piyanun said she initially did not intend to pursue legal action if the items were returned. She appealed to members of the public who recognised the customer to help recover the missing coffee set.

The owner later said several people contacted her claiming they had seen the woman and encouraged her to return the items, but she had not done so.

As a result, Piyanun filed a theft complaint with police today, July 9. Authorities have not yet released an update on the investigation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 9, 2026, 2:46 PM
955 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.