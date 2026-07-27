Foreign man assaults Hua Hin locals, including woman on wheelchair

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 27, 2026, 5:48 PM
2 minutes read
Foreign man assaults Hua Hin locals, including woman on wheelchair | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

A foreign man assaulted several Thai people, including a disabled woman in a wheelchair, during a disturbance outside a cannabis shop in Hua Hin, Prachuap Kiri Khan, last night, July 26.

A video of the Hua Hin assault was shared on the Facebook page, อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7, today, July 27. The page claimed the foreigner attacked Thai people and damaged property following his violent episode.

The footage showed the man leaving the cannabis shop before punching the first victim, a man wearing a black T-shirt. He then struck another man who appeared to be trying to calm the situation. The foreigner then approached two people on a motorcycle and punched the rider.

The video further showed the foreigner walking towards the entrance of the alley, taking a bouquet of flowers from a woman in a wheelchair and punching her in the face, causing her to fall from the chair.

Foreigner rampage in Hua Hin
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

KhaoSod reported that the incident took place on the evening of July 26. The news outlet interviewed 20 year old Sujittra, who recorded the incident. She said she operates a nail salon near the cannabis shop and began filming after hearing an argument nearby.

According to Sujittra, the man continued his aggressive behaviour at a nearby restaurant after leaving the shop. She said five bystanders eventually restrained him before officers from Hua Hin Police Station arrived.

Foreign attack arrested in Hua Hin
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

A cannabis shop employee, who appeared in the video wearing the black T-shirt, told KhaoSod he had just finished work and was preparing to go home when he heard the commotion. He said he went outside to see what was happening and was allegedly slapped in the face without warning.

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The employee said the man had visited the shop twice before and had never displayed aggressive behaviour during those visits.

He also claimed the suspect was a Qatari national, although police have not confirmed the man’s identity or nationality.

Foreigner attacks disabled woman in Hua Hin
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

According to the employee, the incident may have stemmed from an argument between the suspect and another foreign customer over religion. Police have not verified that account.

KhaoSod reported that five people were injured in the incident. The victims reportedly received medical treatment and health examinations before pursuing legal action against the suspect.

At the time of publication, police had not released further details on the investigation or announced what charges the foreigner may face.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 27, 2026, 5:48 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.