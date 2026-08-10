Foreigners say they were advised into nominee scheme by law firms

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 10, 2026, 5:39 PM
2 minutes read
Foreigners say they were advised into nominee scheme by law firms | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจภูธรภาค 2

Police arrested 13 foreigners during a crackdown on a nominee network today, August 10, after they were found to be illegally owning pool villas and properties in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, through a nominee scheme.

More than 200 police and government officials launched an operation named “Crackdown on Foreign Nominee Networks Phase 6” targeting houses and pool villas in Thap Thai subdistrict, Hua Hin district, Prachuap Khiri Khan. Each property was reportedly valued at about 10 million to 20 million baht.

Investigators identified six companies connected to the properties and found that the companies were registered using Thai nationals as nominees.

Following the investigation, police obtained arrest warrants for 45 foreign nationals and summonses for 39 Thai nationals.

Foreigners own property in Hua Hin through nominee scheme
Photo via Facebook/ THE STANDARD

During the operation, officers arrested 13 foreign suspects, including three British nationals, one Italian national, four Chinese nationals, one French national, one Dutch national, one Austrian national, one Filipino national and one American national.

Police said some foreigners told officers that they wanted to own property in Thailand and law firms and accounting companies had advised them to establish companies to hold the properties. They believed the arrangements were lawful.

Some of the Thai nationals used as nominees admitted that they held shares on behalf of foreign nationals without making financial contributions to the companies.

Related Articles

Officers seized company registration documents, accounting records, computers, mobile phones and other electronic data during the searches.

Hua Hin nominee property crackdown
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจภูธรภาค 2

The seized material will be examined to trace financial transactions and identify other people who may be connected to the alleged nominee network.

The Hua Hin nominee network investigation is part of a wider nationwide campaign targeting alleged nominee arrangements involving foreign investors in major tourist destinations.

Police said the previous five phases of the campaign covered six provinces, including Surat Thani, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Chon Buri. Investigators examined 233 plots of land and buildings, with an estimated value of about 2.5 billion baht.

Nationwide crackdown on nominee network
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจภูธรภาค 2

Across those earlier operations, courts approved 133 arrest warrants, while 20 cases have resulted in convictions, according to police.

Police said they would continue to target foreign investors and nominee networks suspected of operating businesses illegally in tourist areas across Thailand.

Officers would examine whether any government officials had been involved in corruption or provided assistance to people allegedly connected to offences.

Latest Thailand News
Foreigners say they were advised into nominee scheme by law firms | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Foreigners say they were advised into nominee scheme by law firms

10 minutes ago
Israeli tourists criticised for door prank at Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Bangkok News

Israeli tourists criticised for door prank at Bangkok hotel

59 minutes ago
Thai soldier receives treatment after disruptive act on Malaysia-Bangkok flight | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai soldier receives treatment after disruptive act on Malaysia-Bangkok flight

2 hours ago
Nonthaburi shooting leaves provincial official dead, ex-MP held | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi shooting leaves provincial official dead, ex-MP held

3 hours ago
Khon Kaen students involved in alleged bullying provide conflicting accounts | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen students involved in alleged bullying provide conflicting accounts

3 hours ago
Injured Russian woman flees across border to seek help from Chiang Rai police | Thaiger Crime News

Injured Russian woman flees across border to seek help from Chiang Rai police

4 hours ago
Interior Ministry investigates Thai citizenship of Israeli national in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Interior Ministry investigates Thai citizenship of Israeli national in Phuket

6 hours ago
Mystery oil spill blankets Koh Larn&#8217;s coastline | Thaiger Pattaya News

Mystery oil spill blankets Koh Larn’s coastline

7 hours ago
Man accused of killing girlfriend found dead days later | Thaiger Thailand News

Man accused of killing girlfriend found dead days later

7 hours ago
Royal Barge Procession 2026: rehearsal schedule, viewing spots, and what to expect | Thaiger Thai Life

Royal Barge Procession 2026: rehearsal schedule, viewing spots, and what to expect

7 hours ago
Driver in childcare centre crash tests positive for drugs, not medical issue | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Driver in childcare centre crash tests positive for drugs, not medical issue

7 hours ago
Tooth decay tumour leaves Thai man accused of faking photos | Thaiger Thailand News

Tooth decay tumour leaves Thai man accused of faking photos

8 hours ago
Debsirin Nonthaburi School shooting suspect researched firearms for years | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Debsirin Nonthaburi School shooting suspect researched firearms for years

8 hours ago
College student fatally stabs Chinese man found in girlfriend’s room | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

College student fatally stabs Chinese man found in girlfriend’s room

1 day ago
Youth shooting during motorcycle chase injures man in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Youth shooting during motorcycle chase injures man in Udon Thani

1 day ago
Ayutthaya police seize 320kg of crystal meth worth 38 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya police seize 320kg of crystal meth worth 38 million baht

1 day ago
Thief steals millions from foreigner’s Prachuap Khiri Khan home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief steals millions from foreigner’s Prachuap Khiri Khan home

1 day ago
Homeless Norwegian set to return home after 1,179-day overstay | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Homeless Norwegian set to return home after 1,179-day overstay

1 day ago
Car crashes into Kanchanaburi childcare centre, injuring 16 (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Car crashes into Kanchanaburi childcare centre, injuring 16 (video)

1 day ago
Government explains why school shooting phone alert was silent | Thaiger Thailand News

Government explains why school shooting phone alert was silent

1 day ago
Thailand ranks second in Southeast Asia for gun crime | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand ranks second in Southeast Asia for gun crime

1 day ago
South African ex-teacher allegedly posts gun threats against Songkhla school | Thaiger South Thailand News

South African ex-teacher allegedly posts gun threats against Songkhla school

1 day ago
Labour Ministry orders swift aid for school shooting victims | Thaiger Bangkok News

Labour Ministry orders swift aid for school shooting victims

1 day ago
Phuket woman arrested over unapproved weight loss pen sales | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket woman arrested over unapproved weight loss pen sales

1 day ago
Friend debunks bullying claims about Nonthaburi school shooting gunman | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Friend debunks bullying claims about Nonthaburi school shooting gunman

1 day ago
Crime NewsHua Hin News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 10, 2026, 5:39 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.