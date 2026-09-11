Hong Kong man falls to death after alleged extortion in Nonthaburi

A Hong Kong man died after falling from a hotel in Nonthaburi early this morning, September 11, about 30 minutes after asking staff for paper and a pen. He had earlier told them he had been extorted by a massage worker and left with no money.

Police were called to the hotel in Bang Khen subdistrict, Mueang Nonthaburi district, at about 1.43am following a report that a foreign man had fallen from the building.

The victim was identified as 28 year old Chan Sing Lam, a Hong Kong national. His body was found on the ground near the entrance to the hotel lobby.

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Hotel records showed Chan had been staying at the property since August 30 and was due to check out tomorrow, September 12.

Hotel staff and witnesses told police that Chan had earlier said a massage worker had extorted all of his money and challenged him to report the matter to police. Chan did not file a complaint.

About half an hour before his death, he reportedly went downstairs and asked hotel staff for paper and a pen, saying he wanted to write something. Chan then returned to his room.

Around 30 minutes later, staff who were in the hotel dining area heard the sound of glass breaking and rushed outside.

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They found that Chan had fallen from the building and died at the scene.

Investigators and a doctor from the Central Institute of Forensic Science were called to examine the scene and collect evidence from Chan’s hotel room.

Police said they are working to establish exactly how the man fell and what led to his death.

Officers also planned to coordinate with the Hong Kong authorities to contact Chan’s family and arrange for his body to be released for religious rites.

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