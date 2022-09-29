Health
Fizz buzz – Will kratom drinks ever hit the spot?
It’s been a year since kratom became legal in Thailand, giving rise to a wide range of new narcotic products, including drinks and candies.
Preparing kratom at home usually gives rise to a bitter, murky potion that is quite hard to enjoy, even loaded up with lemon and honey. To describe its taste as “medicinal” would be generous. Beverage entrepreneurs, skilled in manipulating flavours, are now brewing up all kinds of concoctions that stimulate the brain without overstimulating reluctant taste buds. Marketing campaigns await.
One budding entrepreneur, Jake Coyner, makes a fizzy drink he calls OG Kratom. Coyner has gone from home brewing a few litres for himself and friends to producing 2,400 bottles a month at an OEM facility.
He said…
“This is great. This means I can get it FDA approved, and I can sell it on retail shelves.”
Chawanaporn Prasert, who sells kratom powder, thinks more products will be better for consumers.
He said…
“It’s better to process the leaf into other products because who’s going to be spending time chewing on the kratom leaves? If you don’t process it, you won’t be able to sell it.”
Health drink company MeJuice is developing a mix of products from drinks to painkiller sprays. Founder Patcharaporn Kongniwatsiri said she had been developing products before it became legal to sell them.
She said…
“It seems like now we can work on trying to get FDA approval and do everything right.”
Patcharaporn hopes to have her first “adaptogen drink,” a kind of sparkling tea, ready by the end of the year.
“The Earl Grey one still isn’t perfect yet, but I like it.”
Thailand is the world’s fourth market for energy drinks. That’s over 20 billion baht (US$525.5 million) each year, so it’s quite a buzz, but mainstream producers are still sceptical that Kratom will ever go mass market.
Thanakorn Kuptajit, a former president of the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association, said…
“For growth, I think there’s a chance, but the market is small.
Thanakorn doubts it will ever be as popular as conventional energy drinks.
“If you ask me about the future of kratom: It’s an alternative choice. Ever since it was legalized, I’ve been observing whether it takes off, but it hasn’t much.”
John Bailey of Bloom, a marketplace for wellness and alternative healthcare products, said Kratom opens social alternatives that are generally closed to those who don’t like alcohol.
“It’s great to hang out with people and laugh. With Kratom, I feel happy, and engaged and I feel much better in the morning. It is a great alternative to alcohol.
Bailey plans to work with OG Kratom to produce a light, lemony Kratom spritz.
“Kratom has a bit of a reputation of being a lo-so drink, we’re going to try branding it a little higher.”
Kratom grows naturally across Southeast Asia. It’s not psychoactive, but is a stimulant and can relieve pain, creating a mild feeling of euphoria similar to opiates. It is unequivocally an addictive substance. Despite its claimed therapeutic benefits, its alkaloids affect the same dopamine and serotonin receptors as opiates. Regular use can lead to dependence or withdrawal symptoms.
While the new regulations have opened new possibilities, licenses must be obtained from the Office of Narcotics Control Board. Kratom cannot be sold to minors or pregnant women, nor at schools or national parks, subject to fines of up to 50,000 baht.
SOURCE coco bangkok
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Traditional Thai medicine clinics offering cannabis treatments in Thailand
Fizz buzz – Will kratom drinks ever hit the spot?
Four suspects admit they assaulted US tourist in Patong
Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
Doctor’s “sorry, not sorry” attitude after alleged hit-and-run of students lands him in hot water
Police ignore cheating antics of drunk Bangkok cabbie
Third baby elephant of the year born at Pattaya garden
Thai doctor warns against eating bats after ‘bat hunter’ sells for 100 baht per kilo
Kamala Harris visits South Korea a day after North Korea fires missiles
Spartan Race to hit Phuket in November
Thai woman says she will kill herself unless compensated
Free meals in Pattaya during Vegetarian Festival
No coup is being plotted in Thailand, insists Ministry of Defence
“Billy” murder suspect reinstated at Kaeng Krachan NP
Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Nok Air cancels Nakhon Ratchasima-Chiang Mai flight routes
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s economy
Controversial British street artist Banksy in Bangkok
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
Small children in Pattaya learn to get help when locked in hot cars
Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary
No word from China on Xi military coup whispers
Scams in Thailand – Common scams in Thailand to watch out for!
Thai TikTok star detained at Singapore airport over huge amount of cash
BMTA bus driver brawls with motorcycle rider in Bangkok
American told to stop riding go-kart in Chiang Mai
Passengers stranded after airport train breaks down
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews7 hours ago
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
-
Best Bites3 days ago
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
-
Best of3 days ago
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
-
Southeast Asia3 days ago
Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary
-
Mobile3 days ago
International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App
-
Chiang Mai2 days ago
American told to stop riding go-kart in Chiang Mai
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Passengers stranded after airport train breaks down