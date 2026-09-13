Government pushes Thai gaming industry after gamescom success

Thailand is stepping up efforts to expand its gaming industry overseas after 15 Thai companies generated a business pipeline worth more than 270 million baht at gamescom 2026 in Germany.

Deputy government spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana said today, September 13, that the government wants to connect Thai game developers and businesses with international investors, distributors and commercial partners as part of its wider creative economy push.

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) took 15 Thai gaming companies to gamescom in Cologne from August 26 to 30, marking Thailand’s second consecutive year participating in the event.

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The companies held talks valued at a combined 270.37 million baht, or about US$8.19 million.

However, almost all of that figure represents prospective business rather than completed deals. Only 40,590 baht was recorded as immediate business, while another 270.33 million baht is expected to materialise within one year.

Thai participants met 994 potential business partners during the event, including 673 new contacts, or 67.71% of the total.

The government is now looking to build on those connections when gamescom asia × Thailand Game Show 2026 is held in Thailand from October 29 to November 1.

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Officials expect the event to bring together Thai and international developers, investors and other gaming businesses, with a focus on commercial partnerships, investment and access to regional markets.

Lalida said the government wants more Thai gaming companies to reach international markets and strengthen Thailand’s position in Southeast Asia’s gaming industry.

She pointed to the 270 million baht in prospective business and more than 670 new contacts from gamescom in Germany as evidence of growing overseas opportunities for Thai companies.

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