Expat left baffled by traditional Thai tea bag packaging

A foreigner living in Thailand sparked waves of laughter across local social media. This happened after he shared his chaotic first attempt at drinking traditional Thai iced tea from a classic paper bag setup.

On September 10, the Facebook page Edo Eats Wrong posted photos detailing the messy misadventure. The expat ordered Thai iced tea to his home. Since he was unfamiliar with the mechanics of Thai drink stalls, he took the inner plastic bag out of its protective brown paper carrier.

He then jammed a straw directly through the side of the plastic pouch. The orange beverage instantly erupted, soaking his desk and floor.

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In his post, he joked about cracking an impossible code. He noted that the vendor told him to poke the straw straight into the bag without untying the rubber band. While he followed the instruction to skip the rubber band, he missed the critical detail of leaving the plastic pouch inside the paper bag. Instead, he punctured only the top.

He admitted the tea tasted delicious, though he found the experience slightly too messy. Because of this, he added that he plans to stick to plastic cups next time.

Thai netizens quickly flooded the comments with amused reactions. They explained the proper technique: leave the plastic bag nestled securely inside the paper wrapper to maintain stability. Then, push the straw through the top opening next to the rubber band.

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Thai tea known locally as cha yen, the sweet and creamy orange drink consistently ranks among the top non-alcoholic beverages worldwide on global food platforms like TasteAtlas.

Its international appeal has expanded beyond local street carts into dedicated specialty tea bars, trendy boba shops, and fusion desserts worldwide. Still, for many visiting Thailand, navigating the traditional street-style pouch remains an authentic, albeit tricky, rite of passage.

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Source: Edo Eats Wrong

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