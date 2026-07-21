Worker killed in Chon Buri petrol station explosion

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 21, 2026, 10:18 AM
1 minute read
Worker killed in Chon Buri petrol station explosion | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from DailyNews

A worker was killed by a gas explosion at a petrol station in Si Racha district, Chon Buri, yesterday, July 20, after part of the building collapsed. Investigations into the cause of the blast are ongoing.

Police from Bo Win Police Station, investigators and emergency responders were called to the PTT NGV station on Road 331, inbound towards the Pak Ruam intersection in Bo Win subdistrict, following reports of an explosion.

The blast scattered concrete debris and sections of wall across the station. Initial reports indicated that one worker had been trapped inside the damaged building.

A petrol station employee told police that staff noticed a smell resembling a flammable substance before the incident and called in technicians to repair the equipment. While the technician was carrying out the work, a loud explosion occurred, sending debris across the road.

An explosion at a Chon Buri petrol station killed one worker after a blast caused a building to collapse. Police are investigating the cause.
Photo via DailyNews

The employee said attempts to contact the technician after the explosion were unsuccessful until rescue teams arrived at the scene.

Rescuers later found the body of a man beneath a collapsed wall near the third support pillar inside the building. His identity had not been confirmed at the time of publication.

Power to the affected area was disconnected to enable rescue workers to search safely for anyone else trapped inside.

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DailyNews reported that the cause of the explosion was not immediately known. Forensic officers will examine the scene to determine what triggered the blast.

An explosion at a Chon Buri petrol station killed one worker after a blast caused a building to collapse. Police are investigating the cause.
Photo via DailyNews

In similar news, a Thai worker lost his life in an explosion at an oil tank production factory in Kanchanaburi province. Two other workers were injured in the incident.

More than 10 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene and sprayed water into the factory to prevent the fire from escalating and spreading to nearby buildings and residences.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 21, 2026, 10:18 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.