Rayong fitting room incident ends with apology and compensation

A woman apologised to a clothing shop in Rayong and paid compensation after defecating inside a fitting room earlier this week.

The incident occurred on July 21 at a clothing store on Sukhumvit Road in Ban Chang district. The shop owner later filed a police complaint after the customer left human waste inside a fitting room and initially failed to return to accept responsibility.

Speaking to Channel 7, 49 year old shop assistant Joom said the woman first asked to use the toilet but instead picked up black shorts and entered a fitting room.

After the customer left, Joom noticed a strong odour and discovered the waste inside the fitting room. She said she photographed the registration plate of the woman’s car, while CCTV cameras at the shop also captured the customer’s identity.

The shop owner previously said legal action would be pursued if the customer did not come forward.

According to Workpoint News, the woman returned to the shop early on July 23 to apologise to employees and paid 2,000 baht to help cover cleaning expenses.

Store manager Lay told the broadcaster the fitting room had already been cleaned on the day of the incident. However, the shop owner now plans to replace the existing floor tiles.

Lay also said the customer denied consuming alcohol before the incident. The woman explained she was taking medication for depression and panic disorder, which she said had caused symptoms that resembled intoxication.

Lay added that the customer said the medication could cause muscle weakness, dizziness and a loss of bowel and bladder control, which she claimed led to the incident. These statements have not been independently verified.

Despite the unusual circumstances, Lay said the widespread attention on social media had attracted additional customers to the shop.

She added that many visitors had jokingly asked staff for lucky numbers to use when buying lottery tickets. Speaking to Workpoint News, Lay hinted that the shop involved in the incident is branch number 25 out of the company’s 27 locations.