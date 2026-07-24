Rayong fitting room incident ends with apology and compensation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 24, 2026, 4:59 PM
1 minute read
Rayong fitting room incident ends with apology and compensation | Thaiger
Photo via TNews

A woman apologised to a clothing shop in Rayong and paid compensation after defecating inside a fitting room earlier this week.

The incident occurred on July 21 at a clothing store on Sukhumvit Road in Ban Chang district. The shop owner later filed a police complaint after the customer left human waste inside a fitting room and initially failed to return to accept responsibility.

Speaking to Channel 7, 49 year old shop assistant Joom said the woman first asked to use the toilet but instead picked up black shorts and entered a fitting room.

After the customer left, Joom noticed a strong odour and discovered the waste inside the fitting room. She said she photographed the registration plate of the woman’s car, while CCTV cameras at the shop also captured the customer’s identity.

Defecating in clothing shop in Rayong
Photo via Channel 3

The shop owner previously said legal action would be pursued if the customer did not come forward.

According to Workpoint News, the woman returned to the shop early on July 23 to apologise to employees and paid 2,000 baht to help cover cleaning expenses.

Store manager Lay told the broadcaster the fitting room had already been cleaned on the day of the incident. However, the shop owner now plans to replace the existing floor tiles.

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Lay also said the customer denied consuming alcohol before the incident. The woman explained she was taking medication for depression and panic disorder, which she said had caused symptoms that resembled intoxication.

Defecate in fitting room
Photo via TNews

Lay added that the customer said the medication could cause muscle weakness, dizziness and a loss of bowel and bladder control, which she claimed led to the incident. These statements have not been independently verified.

Despite the unusual circumstances, Lay said the widespread attention on social media had attracted additional customers to the shop.

She added that many visitors had jokingly asked staff for lucky numbers to use when buying lottery tickets. Speaking to Workpoint News, Lay hinted that the shop involved in the incident is branch number 25 out of the company’s 27 locations.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 24, 2026, 4:59 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.