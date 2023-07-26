Thai women’s harrowing flood ordeal in car shared online (video)

Picture courtesy of userwjbvropsex89 TikTok

A harrowing ordeal involving two friends in a car during a sudden flood in the eastern Rayong province, has recently made waves in the world of social media. The video footage, revealing intense rainfall leading to an unexpected deluge, went viral almost instantly after one individual named @userwjbvropsex89 posted it on TikTok yesterday.

Caught in the surprise flood, the video demonstrates a rising sense of panic and confusion as the car occupants struggle to call local authorities for help. Aided by the heavy downpour, the floodwater filled the vehicle to the brim, soaking both the young women and their belongings.

Seemingly out of nowhere, the vehicle’s engine ceased operation while the storm raged on outside, rendering the electric windows useless. This situation forced the desperate occupants to manually push open the car door against the flood’s current.

Furthermore, the car’s occupants opted to remain in the vehicle despite the rising water due to the torrential downpour outside. They used their mobile phones to seek help from rescue services, careful to keep the devices dry as they could become water-damaged if taken out in the rain, reported KhaoSod. They therefore stayed inside the car, the original poster explained further, adding that both she and her companion have since been rescued and are safe.

Amid a cascade of encouraging and concerned comments from internet users. Some netizens also offered advice on how to deal with similar situations where driving through flooded roads becomes unavoidable. Despite the terrifying ordeal, both friends emerged unscathed and took to sharing the video as a warning to others about the unpredictable dangers of heavy rainfall.

Numerous online comments presented a collective concern for the pair’s safety, with one user stating, “Please, stay safe.”

Another added, “Keep calm when faced with such circumstances.”

Yet another commented, “Leave the vehicle and prioritise your life.”

The main sentiment echoed amongst the comments was that of concern, emblematic in one user’s statement, “I understand the feeling of panic, wishing you safety.”

Follow us on :













The original poster shared the video issuing a cautionary warning to others, demonstrating the perils of heavy rain and flash floods.