Thai navy frigate HTMS Naresuan sustains 100 million baht damage in port collision

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) frigate, HTMS Naresuan, sustained considerable damage when its left gunwale collided with the quay at the industrial port of Map Ta Phut, located in Rayong province’s Muaeng district. This incident happened earlier today, during the frigate’s departure from the wharf.

Details of the announcement were provided by the spokesperson for the RTN, Admiral Pokkrong Monthatphalin. According to Admiral Pokkrong, the accident left numerous life rafts and one tube of the triple torpedo launcher of the Naresuan damaged. Additionally, the portside hull of the vessel was marred with scratches.

The First Naval Area operations centre has initiated an inquiry to attempt to determine whether the incident was simply an accident or if human error played a role. Admiral Pokkrong mentioned plans for a technical support unit to conduct preliminary repairs and assess the full breadth of the damage to the HTMS Naresuan as well.

The incident coincided with HTMS Naresuan’s participation in the Naval Security Port and Ship Map Ta Phut Exercise this year. Running from July 25 through to July 27, this exercise was located at the industrial port of Map Ta Phut, reported Bangkok Post.

Considered the RTN’s most capable frigate, the HTMS Naresuan was constructed in China and commissioned almost 30 years ago. It boasts 44,250-horsepower diesel engines that allow a top speed of 32 knots, a substantial speed for a boat that measures a length of 120.5 metres, and a breadth of 13.7 metres.

Preliminary reports suggest that the damage occurred whilst HTMS Naresuan was docking on July 26. Sources have estimated the cost of the inflicted damage at 100 million baht. However, these reports provided leave a lot of unanswered questions about the details of the accident.

Follow us on :











