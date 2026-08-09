College student fatally stabs Chinese man found in girlfriend’s room

A Thai college student allegedly stabbed a Chinese man to death after returning to his girlfriend’s room in Chon Buri and finding the man there yesterday, August 8.

The incident occurred at a room in Na Jomtien subdistrict, Sattahip district. The victim, identified as 20 year old Cao Ke, died at the scene, while a 21 year old woman identified as A (pseudonym) was also injured.

The woman said she worked at a hotel that Cao visited from time to time and that they had known and spoken to each other for about two months. She claimed that Cao arrived at her room at around midnight, where the pair talked before falling asleep.

Her boyfriend, 20 year old Thanachot, a student at a college in Chon Buri, returned from work in Pattaya the following morning and went to the room.

The woman said Thanachot knocked on the door and she let him inside. The three initially spoke before an argument developed into a physical confrontation between the two men.

Thanachot gave police a similar account, saying he found a stranger inside his girlfriend’s room. He admitted holding a knife to intimidate Cao but claimed Cao tried to grab the knife and attack him, leading to a struggle.

Thanachot claimed he regained control of the knife and stabbed Cao several times but did not intend to kill him. The woman said she tried to intervene but suffered several cuts to her body and was unable to separate the two men.

Thanachot fled towards Pattaya after the incident. He told police that he later learned Cao had died and decided to surrender.

Amarin TV reported that police were alerted to the stabbing at 7.10am and found Cao dead inside the room. The injured woman was also at the scene.

Thanachot was charged with intentional killing. At around 2.30pm the same day, investigators took him back to the scene as part of the investigation.

He then led officers to an overgrown area behind the accommodation where he said he had discarded the knife. Officers searched the area with a metal detector and recovered a curved folding knife with a pointed tip, which was collected for forensic examination.

Forensic officers examined the room and surrounding area, while investigators are continuing to question witnesses, review CCTV footage and collect evidence.

Elsewhere, a Thai university student repeatedly stabbed his friend in a frenzied attack at a condominium in Pathum Thani. The suspect accused the victim of having an affair with his girlfriend.