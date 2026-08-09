College student fatally stabs Chinese man found in girlfriend’s room

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 9, 2026, 5:26 PM
2 minutes read
College student fatally stabs Chinese man found in girlfriend’s room | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

A Thai college student allegedly stabbed a Chinese man to death after returning to his girlfriend’s room in Chon Buri and finding the man there yesterday, August 8.

The incident occurred at a room in Na Jomtien subdistrict, Sattahip district. The victim, identified as 20 year old Cao Ke, died at the scene, while a 21 year old woman identified as A (pseudonym) was also injured.

The woman said she worked at a hotel that Cao visited from time to time and that they had known and spoken to each other for about two months. She claimed that Cao arrived at her room at around midnight, where the pair talked before falling asleep.

Her boyfriend, 20 year old Thanachot, a student at a college in Chon Buri, returned from work in Pattaya the following morning and went to the room.

A Chinese man was stabbed in Chon Buri after a Thai college student returned to his girlfriend’s room and found him there.
Photo via Amarin TV

The woman said Thanachot knocked on the door and she let him inside. The three initially spoke before an argument developed into a physical confrontation between the two men.

Thanachot gave police a similar account, saying he found a stranger inside his girlfriend’s room. He admitted holding a knife to intimidate Cao but claimed Cao tried to grab the knife and attack him, leading to a struggle.

Thanachot claimed he regained control of the knife and stabbed Cao several times but did not intend to kill him. The woman said she tried to intervene but suffered several cuts to her body and was unable to separate the two men.

Related Articles

Thanachot fled towards Pattaya after the incident. He told police that he later learned Cao had died and decided to surrender.

A Chinese man was stabbed in Chon Buri after a Thai college student returned to his girlfriend’s room and found him there.
Photo via Amarin TV

Amarin TV reported that police were alerted to the stabbing at 7.10am and found Cao dead inside the room. The injured woman was also at the scene.

Thanachot was charged with intentional killing. At around 2.30pm the same day, investigators took him back to the scene as part of the investigation.

He then led officers to an overgrown area behind the accommodation where he said he had discarded the knife. Officers searched the area with a metal detector and recovered a curved folding knife with a pointed tip, which was collected for forensic examination.

Forensic officers examined the room and surrounding area, while investigators are continuing to question witnesses, review CCTV footage and collect evidence.

Elsewhere, a Thai university student repeatedly stabbed his friend in a frenzied attack at a condominium in Pathum Thani. The suspect accused the victim of having an affair with his girlfriend.

Latest Thailand News
College student fatally stabs Chinese man found in girlfriend’s room | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

College student fatally stabs Chinese man found in girlfriend’s room

25 seconds ago
Youth shooting during motorcycle chase injures man in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Youth shooting during motorcycle chase injures man in Udon Thani

47 minutes ago
Ayutthaya police seize 320kg of crystal meth worth 38 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya police seize 320kg of crystal meth worth 38 million baht

2 hours ago
Thief steals millions from foreigner’s Prachuap Khiri Khan home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief steals millions from foreigner’s Prachuap Khiri Khan home

2 hours ago
Homeless Norwegian set to return home after 1,179-day overstay | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Homeless Norwegian set to return home after 1,179-day overstay

3 hours ago
Car crashes into Kanchanaburi childcare centre, injuring 16 (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Car crashes into Kanchanaburi childcare centre, injuring 16 (video)

4 hours ago
Government explains why school shooting phone alert was silent | Thaiger Thailand News

Government explains why school shooting phone alert was silent

4 hours ago
Thailand ranks second in Southeast Asia for gun crime | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand ranks second in Southeast Asia for gun crime

5 hours ago
South African ex-teacher allegedly posts gun threats against Songkhla school | Thaiger South Thailand News

South African ex-teacher allegedly posts gun threats against Songkhla school

6 hours ago
Labour Ministry orders swift aid for school shooting victims | Thaiger Thailand News

Labour Ministry orders swift aid for school shooting victims

6 hours ago
Phuket woman arrested over unapproved weight loss pen sales | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket woman arrested over unapproved weight loss pen sales

7 hours ago
Friend rejects bullying claims about Nonthaburi school shooting gunman | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Friend rejects bullying claims about Nonthaburi school shooting gunman

8 hours ago
Thailand weather forecast August 9: TMD warns of flash floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast August 9: TMD warns of flash floods

8 hours ago
Thailand pitches new deals to slash US tariffs | Thaiger Business News

Thailand pitches new deals to slash US tariffs

1 day ago
Six years, six major shootings in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Six years, six major shootings in Thailand

1 day ago
Vietnam overtakes Thailand in flight capacity race | Thaiger Aviation News

Vietnam overtakes Thailand in flight capacity race

1 day ago
Anutin vows new gun law after school shooting | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin vows new gun law after school shooting

1 day ago
Thailand weather forecast for 8 August 2026: TMD warns of heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast for 8 August 2026: TMD warns of heavy rain

1 day ago
Married Thai woman seeks protection after affair turns into year of abuse | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Married Thai woman seeks protection after affair turns into year of abuse

2 days ago
Bullying emerges as possible motive in Nonthaburi school shooting | Thaiger Crime News

Bullying emerges as possible motive in Nonthaburi school shooting

2 days ago
Body of missing former Dragon 5 singer recovered near Rama VII Bridge | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Body of missing former Dragon 5 singer recovered near Rama VII Bridge

2 days ago
Thai MP removed over peace chants at Min Aung Hlaing reception | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai MP removed over peace chants at Min Aung Hlaing reception

2 days ago
Thailand upgrades air traffic management ahead of busy 2026 | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand upgrades air traffic management ahead of busy 2026

2 days ago
Protesters oppose Thai engagement with Min Aung Hlaing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Protesters oppose Thai engagement with Min Aung Hlaing

2 days ago
Thai man sustains mysterious testicular injury at Prachin Buri hotel | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man sustains mysterious testicular injury at Prachin Buri hotel

2 days ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 9, 2026, 5:26 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.