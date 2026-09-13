Sleeping truck driver killed by fire in Rayong, charging fan suspected

A truck driver was burned to death after a fire broke out while he was sleeping inside his vehicle at a petrol station in Rayong today, September 13.

Emergency services were called to the petrol station along the Ban Bueng-Klaeng section of Highway 344 in Klaeng district after receiving a report that a truck was on fire with someone trapped inside.

The vehicle, which was carrying a tractor, had been parked at the station while the driver stopped to rest.

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A petrol station employee said flames were seen coming from the truck before an explosion was heard. The employee and another truck driver grabbed fire extinguishers and brought the blaze under control.

After the fire was extinguished, responders found 37 year old Pholawat, from Phitsanulok, dead inside the badly damaged cab.

Initial inquiries found that Pholawat had been sleeping in the front of the truck and had left a fan plugged in to charge before the fire started. He was unable to escape as the flames spread through the vehicle.

Police initially suspect an electrical short circuit may have caused the fire, although investigators have not yet confirmed the exact cause.

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Pholawat’s body was taken to hospital for a post-mortem examination, while police contacted his relatives. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, reported DailyNews.

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