Rayong lottery sellers suspected of wrecking shrine after village wins

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 19, 2026, 3:28 PM
1 minute read
Rayong lottery sellers suspected of wrecking shrine after village wins
Photo via Amarin TV

Residents in Ban Khai district of Rayong suspect illegal lottery operators of vandalising a shrine after a large number of people reportedly won lottery prizes using numbers they believed came from the sacred site.

People who pay their respects at San Jao Pu Naraesuan have urged Thai news agencies to publicise the damage in the hope of preventing further vandalism, Amarin TV reported.

The shrine, including its statues, offerings and other items, was reportedly damaged, with objects scattered across the ground.

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Shrine damaged for giving winning lottery numbers
Photo via Amarin TV

Residents told the media that they revered the shrine, believing it was home to supernatural powers and the spirit of grandfather Nataesuan. People regularly visit the site to pray for good fortune and seek lucky numbers to use when buying lottery tickets.

According to residents, almost the entire village had recently won lottery prizes after purchasing tickets using numbers they believed they had received by paying respects at the shrine.

Some residents bought tickets legally through the official Pao Tang application, while others purchased numbers from local illegal lottery vendors.

Illegal lottery vendors suspected in shrine damage
Photo via Amarin TV

Residents suspected that some vendors might have damaged the shrine after the number of winners increased the payouts they had to make, affecting their profits. However, no evidence or CCTV footage has been reported to confirm who was responsible for the damage.

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Some people living near the shrine told Amarin TV they heard loud noises coming from the site in the middle of the night but were too afraid to investigate.

It remains unclear whether residents or people involved in constructing the shrine intend to take legal action over the damage.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 19, 2026, 3:28 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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