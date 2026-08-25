Rayong shop owner, friend, killed in shooting, two arrested
A shop owner and a friend were shot dead outside a shop in Rayong earlier today, August 25. Two others were wounded. Police accuse a for-hire driver, identified only as Nick, of firing the shots.
The shooting happened on Kachet Bon community road in Map Kha subdistrict, Nikhom Phatthana district. The shop owner, a 40 year old man named only as Naris, was fatally shot in the chest and back. His friend, 33 year old Sarawut, was shot in the head and died in front of the shop.
Investigators recovered 10 spent 9mm shell casings at the scene.
According to the police account, Naris and three friends were drinking behind the shop when Nick, who lives across the road, walked over to buy water and argued with Naris. The other friends came out to the front of the shop after hearing the dispute.
Nick then walked home, but Naris and his friends followed, reportedly to settle the argument. Nick then took a gun from his car and returned to the shop, where a second argument broke out. Police say a close friend of Nick, named only as Lek, tried to break up the confrontation.
Nick allegedly opened fire, killing Naris and Sarawut, then turned the gun on the two other friends, wounding them. Nick and Lek then fled in a sedan towards Chanthaburi province.
Police Lt. Col. Chaiphong Saengphongchai, superintendent of Nikhom Phatthana police station, contacted Mueang Chanthaburi police, who set up a checkpoint and arrested both men at the Khao Rai Ya intersection in Mueang district, Chanthaburi.
Chaiphong said the preliminary cause was a fit of rage arising from the argument at the shop. Neither man has been tried on any charge as of publication.
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